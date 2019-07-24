BORIS Johnson has set himself just 99 days to “crack” Brexit.

He is a man in a hurry and his decision to wield the knife so ruthlessly on the May Cabinet shows he is determined to present a completely fresh approach and hit the ground running.

In his Downing St address he pledged to “work flat out to give this country the leadership it deserves” and denounced the pessimists, who were wrong on Brexit, declaring: “The doubters, the doomsters, the gloomsters, they are going to get it wrong again.”

But rhetoric is one thing; action another.

On Wednesday, Michel Barnier, the EU’s chief negotiator, met MEPs to talk Boris and Brexit.

Afterwards a chilled statement was issued by Guy Verhofstadt, the European Parliament’s chief co-ordinator, who said comments made during the Conservative Party leadership campaign had “greatly increased the risk of a disorderly exit of the UK”.

The new PM wants to excise the Irish backstop from the Withdrawal Agreement and withhold the £39 billion divorce settlement until a free trade deal is done.

He believes with true British grit and positivity that “in 99 days’ time we will have cracked it”.

But the idea the EU will simply fall over at the human whirlwind that is Mr Johnson and his threats of a no-deal outcome seems unlikely.

Mr Verhofstadt dug in his heels. “Politicised language from the Conservative leadership raising the spectre of a no-deal Brexit is unhelpful, irresponsible and only increases the risks of a catastrophic severance, which could destabilise the global economy.

“We are united in the view that a no-deal exit will not be mitigated by any form of arrangements or mini-deals between the EU and the UK,” declared the former Belgian premier.

So, the stakes are very high. If Mr Johnson fails to deliver a deal and Britain crashes out of the EU, the consequences could be profound not just for his survival in No 10 but the country’s economic outlook.

It has to be remembered that at present the Tories have a working majority of two. They will, no doubt, be helped by the Democratic Unionists’ 10 MPs. But a majority of 12 is still very thin and only needs seven Tories to rebel or abstain for it to evaporate. With the Liberal Democrats increasingly confident they might entice some Remain-minded Tories over to their fold, the Government’s working majority might get even smaller in the coming months.

So, getting anything through Parliament whether on Brexit or anything else could prove extremely difficult.

Beyond Brexit, Mr Johnson’s in-tray includes:

*the ongoing Gulf crisis;

*extricating Nazanin Zaghair-Ratcliffe from an Iranian jail;

*deciding whether or not to allow Chinese tech giant Huawei to be a 5G supplier;

*sorting out the social care crisis – he has promised a plan;

*tackling underfunding in England’s schools – he says he will “level up” per pupil funding and

*cracking down on knife crime – he has promised 20,000 more bobbies on the beat south of the border.

But Mr Johnson also has another major problem he must face: the constitutional question.

The subject of the Union and its future barely got a look-in during the TV hustings debates. And even in Mr Johnson’s Downing St address there was only a peripheral mention about the “awesome foursome” of Scotland, England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

It is clear from Ruth Davidson’s understated welcome for the new No 10 incumbent that, potentially, she faces a torrid time, having to defend Mr Johnson’s policies or excuse them before a daily onslaught from Nicola Sturgeon and the SNP.

While the new PM is set to launch a “charm offensive” in Scotland, for many it could be more offensive than charm.

While some Nationalists at Westminster are wary of Mr Johnson’s populist touch, others believe he could be the biggest boost to the independence cause.

One, now former minister, said that Mr Johnson’s premiership would be like a comet. “It will burn brightly for a while but then suddenly collapse into darkness.”

If the prediction is correct, it could just well be that as the Tories scramble for yet another leader and Prime Minister post the Johnson era, the next incumbent in No 10 might turn out to be Jeremy Hunt after all.