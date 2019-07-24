ALISTER Jack, the new Scottish Secretary, has said he is "honoured" to have been appointed to his new role as a time of very significant challenges facing the country.
“We need to leave the EU in a way which works for Scotland and the whole of the UK. We can, and will, leave the EU, and in doing so open up new opportunities for Scottish businesses," declared the new Cabinet Minister.
“We need to continue to defend the Union against those who would seek to tear it apart. In 2014, the people of Scotland voted to remain part of a strong United Kingdom. We will stand up for their decision against those who would try to impose unwanted and divisive constitutional change."
Mr Jack, 56, a former whip who represents Dumfries and Galloway, said nonetheless the UK Government would need to work with the Scottish Government in boosting Scotland’s economy, which continued to lag behind that of the rest of the UK, in large part due to Edinburgh's "anti-business and high tax ideology".
He added: "The UK Government will continue to invest across Scotland, including through city and growth deals and supporting our oil and gas industry. There are challenges ahead of us but I am confident that we will meet them successfully, building a path to a more prosperous country.”
