A 17-year-old has been charged in connection with the death of promsing rugby player Brandon Rice.

The teenage boy died last week after becoming unwell at a house in South Lanarkshire.

Emergency services were called to a property in Pitreavie Court, Hamilton, at around 3.30am on Wednesday after 17-year-old Brandon Rice took ill.

Paramedics treated him at the scene and he was taken to UniversityHospital Hairmyres in East Kilbride where he later died.

Friends said he had taken ecstasy during a party at the property. Police have said that the teenager was charged with drugs offences.

Two girls, 16 and 17, and a boy, 16, also fell ill and required medical treatment, but their condition is understood not to be serious.

Brandon had just finished his fifth year at Hamilton Grammar School.

Headteacher Graeme Sives said at the time: "Everyone at the school had a great affinity with Brandon - he was friendly, endearing and charismatic.

"He was as popular with staff as he was with his fellow students and had just been elected as a prefect for next session.

"Brandon was a talented sportsman, particularly in rugby and also last month gained a silver medal in track and field at the county sports."

Police Scotland said: “We can confirm a 17-year-old man was arrested and charged with alleged drug offences.”

A Crown spokesman added: “He was liberated pending further police enquiries.”