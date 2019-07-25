Former TV presenter John Leslie is due to appear in court charged with sexually assaulting a woman more than a decade ago.

The former Blue Peter and This Morning presenter, 54, is said to have committed the assault in Soho, central London, when the alleged victim was aged 30.

Leslie, from Edinburgh, is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Thursday charged with a single count of sexual assault on December 5 2008.

The charge relates to the alleged sexual touching of a woman in Greek Street.

Leslie, real name John Leslie Stott, joined Blue Peter in 1989 and remained with the show until 1994.

In 1998 he took over from Bradley Walsh as the main presenter of game show Wheel Of Fortune, before joining This Morning a year later.

He was replaced on the morning show by Phillip Schofield in 2002.

Between 2012 and 2016, Leslie had short stints as a radio DJ in Scotland with Castle FM and Bauer Radio.