Former TV presenter John Leslie is due to appear in court charged with sexually assaulting a woman more than a decade ago.
The former Blue Peter and This Morning presenter, 54, is said to have committed the assault in Soho, central London, when the alleged victim was aged 30.
READ MORE: Boris Johnson in bloodiest Cabinet cull of modern times
Leslie, from Edinburgh, is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Thursday charged with a single count of sexual assault on December 5 2008.
The charge relates to the alleged sexual touching of a woman in Greek Street.
Leslie, real name John Leslie Stott, joined Blue Peter in 1989 and remained with the show until 1994.
READ MORE: Ruth Davidson 'humiliated' as David Mundell sacked against her advice
In 1998 he took over from Bradley Walsh as the main presenter of game show Wheel Of Fortune, before joining This Morning a year later.
He was replaced on the morning show by Phillip Schofield in 2002.
Between 2012 and 2016, Leslie had short stints as a radio DJ in Scotland with Castle FM and Bauer Radio.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Comments are closed on this article.