Police are treating a man's death in an East Ayrshire flat as suspicious.

His body was found in a flat on Wallace Street in Galston at around 6.20am on Wednesday.

A post-mortem examination will be carried out to establish the cause of death, while a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Officers are appealing for information or for anyone who may have heard a disturbance in the area to come forward.

Detective Chief Inspector Alan Sommerville said: "We are carrying out inquiries to establish what has happened to this man and are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen or heard any form of disturbance in and around Wallace Street and Henrietta Street in Galston yesterday evening or in the early hours of this morning.

"We have been checking CCTV and speaking to people in the local area to try to piece together his movements and would urge anyone with any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to get in touch with us."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101, quoting incident number 0742 of Wednesday 24 July 2019, or contact Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555 111.