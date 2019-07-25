MOBILE phone customers in Edinburgh will be among the first to benefit from 5G as O2 announced plans to roll out faster network speeds from October.
O2 said it will turn on its 5G mobile network in Edinburgh, Belfast, Cardiff, London, Slough and Leeds first, before expanding to a total of 50 towns and cities by summer 2020.
It is last of the UK's major network coverage providers to roll out 5G.
However, o2 - owned by Spain's Telefonica - is only major UK provider not to be using controversial Chinese telecoms equipment-maker Huawei.
O2 trialled some of Huawei's 5G radio access network gear at cell towers in the UK before opting to go with Ericsson and Nokia instead, who it is already partnered with for 4G.
EE launched the first 5G service in the UK on May 30, with Edinburgh one of the first cities covered, with Vodafone introducing 5G in seven UK cities, including Glasgow, in July.
