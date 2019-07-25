Rapper ASAP Rocky has been charged with assault in connection with a fight in Stockholm last month.

Swedish prosecutor Daniel Suneson said he filed charges against the rapper and two others “having come to the conclusion that the events in question constitute a crime and despite claims of self-defence and provocation”.

The case has drawn the attention of fellow recording artists and US President Donald Trump.

The rapper is a platinum-selling, Grammy-nominated artist whose real name is Rakim Mayers.

He has been in custody since July 3 as authorities investigate a fight he was allegedly involved in on June 30 before appearing at a music festival.

The three suspects will remain in custody until trial.

The Stockholm District Court will set a date for the proceedings.