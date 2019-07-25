Rapper ASAP Rocky has been charged with assault in connection with a fight in Stockholm last month.
Swedish prosecutor Daniel Suneson said he filed charges against the rapper and two others “having come to the conclusion that the events in question constitute a crime and despite claims of self-defence and provocation”.
The case has drawn the attention of fellow recording artists and US President Donald Trump.
READ MORE: Case of woman raped on holiday in Sri Lanka go to top European court
The rapper is a platinum-selling, Grammy-nominated artist whose real name is Rakim Mayers.
He has been in custody since July 3 as authorities investigate a fight he was allegedly involved in on June 30 before appearing at a music festival.
The three suspects will remain in custody until trial.
The Stockholm District Court will set a date for the proceedings.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Comments are closed on this article.