The Liberal Democrats have tabled a no-confidence motion in Boris Johnson's government - hours after he took power as Prime Minister.

The text of the Lib Dem motion says: "That this House has no confidence in the Prime Minster; rejects the option of the UK crashing out of the EU; and rejects the option of Parliament being prorogued before Friday 8 November 2019."

The timing of the motion means, if the government loses, an election could be forced and held and with a new government in office by October 25.

The motion will need to be backed by a majority of MPs in order to pass.