Britain could bake under record-breaking heat as temperatures could potentially climb to 39C (102.2F) on Thursday.

The scorching conditions have sparked thunderstorm warnings in much of Scotland with warnings over travel delays, flash flooding, and power cuts.

A yellow weather warning is in force for much of the UK with a warning in place for Scotland from 3pm on Thursday until 4am on Friday.

According to the Met Office, there is a 60% chance the mercury could rise above the current all-time UK temperature record of 38.5C (101.3F) on Thursday with temperatures soaring down south.

“It will get into the 30s across the country and reach the mid-30s in the South East,” Met Office meteorologist Greg Dewhurst said.

“If it is to get to 39C, it will happen somewhere between London and Cambridge.

“Temperatures locally could also break July or all-time records.”

Lightning storms have already caused fires and rail disruption this week during the heatwave.

Network Rail warned speed restrictions may be introduced in areas where tracks are at risk of buckling.

Extreme weather action teams (EWATs) have been “activated” to keep passengers safe and trains running, it said.

The Rail Delivery Group, which represents the industry, advised passengers in London and the South East to consider changing their travel plans on Thursday owing to the heat.

London North Eastern Railway (LNER), which runs intercity services on the East Coast Main Line, is advising customers against travelling on Thursday.

Those making long car journeys cannot rely on the radio for company – FM and AM radio signals can be disrupted in hot weather because signals from local stations can travel further and cause interference outside their usual range.

The Met Office has warned heatwaves are on the increase as a result of climate change.

It is even possible the mercury could climb to 40C (104F), which would be “unprecedented” for the UK climate, weather forecasters said.

The scorching temperatures gripping the UK and much of Europe come against a backdrop of global warming of 1C since the Industrial Revolution driven by greenhouse gas emissions.

Both Belgium and the Netherlands broke their all-time maximum temperature records on Wednesday, reaching 39.9C (103.8F) and 39.1C (102.4F) respectively, the Met Office said.

Higher temperatures are making extreme hot spells more likely and more intense, experts warn.