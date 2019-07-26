THIS weekend sees the return of the always vibrant and irresistibly fun Merchant City Festival.

The 2019 Merchant City Festival kicks off from Thursday 25th to Sunday 28th July, and promises to be another fantastic celebration of creativity, bringing carnival to the streets and venues throughout the popular area in the heart of Glasgow.

Along with the celebrations, visitors can take advantage to the many popular bars, restaurants and places to stay within the area. Here are some of our top picks of places in and around Merchant City to visit during the festival…

Revolucion De Cuba

Discover Havana in the heart of Glasgow. Revolucion De Cuba's authentic Cuban cocktail bar and cantina awaits, with feasts and fiesta straight from the tropics. Latin-inspired menus and live music to delight, you’ll soon be destined for sunshine.

Revolucion De Cuba is situated on Renfield Street (Just an 8 minute walk from the Merchant City Festival) and serves the best Latin inspired food and drink in Glasgow, paired with live music Friday, Saturday & Sunday, it is certainly worth a visit.

This venue is also capable of delivering bespoke experiences for all special occasions, birthdays, baby showers, engagements and beyond, simply call or email to book and the team will be in touch with you to get planning underway…





Not only this, it also currently showcases loads of great offers if you have on eye on the purse strings…

Monday - Wednesday - £4.50 Cocktails

Tuesday – Any Mojito & Burrito £8

Thursday – Cuban Icons – Selected main and Cocktail £12

Friday & Saturday – Live Band and DJ

Saturday & Sunday – AMAZING boozy brunch package to suit bookings of all sizes

Sunday - Havana Good Time – 241 Tapas, £4.50 cocktails & Live Music

T: 0141 404 0410

E: bookings-glasgow@revoluciondecuba.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/deCubaGlasgow

Instagram: www.instagram.com/decubaglasgow

Website: www.revoluciondecuba.com/bar/glasgow

Destiny Scotland

Destiny Scotland operates 150 serviced apartments across Glasgow and Edinburgh, providing a stylish home from home experience and a smooth self-check in process. Ideal for your leisure or corporate stay.

In Glasgow they have two buildings in fantastic locations - The Glassford Residence is an A-listed building which has been renovated and converted into eight modern apartments and is ideally located for guests to enjoy everything that The Merchant City and Glasgow has to offer.

The Merchant City has been built up in recent years as a residential, shopping and leisure area, mirroring Covent Garden in the West End of London. To this end, many new bars and restaurants have been established, complemented with the redevelopment and restoration of many Victorian buildings.

www.destinyscotland.com/property/glassford-residence

Nelson Mandela Place Apartments is a stunning converted A Grade property offering superior and classic studio apartments. Located in the city centre you have easy access to public transport with Queen St station just 5 minutes’ walk away and shops, bars and restaurants plentiful.

Nelson Mandela Place was originally St George’s Place. In 1981, whilst Mandela was still imprisoned on Robben Island under the South African apartheid regime, he was awarded the Freedom of the city of Glasgow. Glasgow City Council continued its support for the campaign to free Nelson Mandela by renaming the street in honour of the political prisoner in 1986, much to the annoyance of staff in the South African consulate there.

www.destinyscotland.com/property/nelson-mandela-place

For information on all our apartments in the Destiny Scotland portfolio, go to…

www.destinyscotland.com

Connolly’s Irish Bar

A new Irish bar in Merchant City was born on Bell Street in February 2019. Since opening it has already made its mark in the city early on, winning Best Irish Bar 2019 at Scottish Entertainment & Hospitality Awards in Merchant Square in April 2019.

With a growing number of Irish bars already in Merchant City, Connolly’s is trying to stand out by doing something different, concentrating on Irish beers, spirits and soft drinks, it really is giving customers a real taste of Ireland in the heart of Glasgow.

Manager, Michael Mullen and Assistant Manager, Kieran Turner have worked hard in bringing Irish spirits across to Scotland. With the Irish Spirits in the bar, they have produced a classy cocktail list that is filled with original Connolly’s cocktails or a twist on some old-time favourites.

As well as a fine drink selection the bright new bar, with authentic interior also boasts live entertainment seven nights a week from some of Glasgow’s top musical talent.

On a Monday night musicians gather in a corner of the pub for a traditional music session. Many of these musicians are world renowned and jam for a couple of hours to the joy of staff and customers. The music the rest of the week comes from regulars in the Glasgow music pub scene singing Irish/Scottish folk songs and ballads keeping traditions alive. As well as music and songs Connolly’s also hosts the occasional Irish dancing performance at the weekend to customers delight.

Live sport is also shown on large HD Screens as well as a giant projector for major sporting events with a special focus on the Irish GAA football and hurling. With Sky Sports, BT Sports and Premier Sports and multiple boxes the pub is able to show a selection of sports at once to keep everyone happy.

The bar also serves hearty pub meals from 11am each day till late with daily deals.

Tel 0141 552 6590

www.facebook.com/connollysirish

Amore

Looking for somewhere to kick back, relax and enjoy a delicious meal during the Merchant City Festival? Look no further than Amore which is based in the heart of The Merchant City.

Run by the Perella family, they cater for families and offer Italian food with a Scottish twist.

Famous for their pizzas, it is easy to see why they were listed in ‘The 7 Best Pizza Joints in Glasgow’ by Big 7. This is no doubt due to the fact that the pizza dough they use is the same you’ll find in the area the family come from - which is a cross between Neapolitan and Roman.

Unlike other pizza you might have tried, Neapolitan -Roman brings together the wet/doughy consistency of Neapolitan with the crunchy Roman style.

Offering a range of toppings from the firm favourites, Margherita and Prosciutto Di Parma, to the delicious Pizza Alla Scozzese with haggis, bacon and fior di latte cheese, and Pizza Salmone, a mix of smoked salmon, rocket and mozzarella.

Of course, like any true Italian, you’ll have your fair share of pasta, risotto and traditional steak and chicken dishes to get your teeth into.

With a wide variety of cocktails and set menus starting from £8.95, what’s not to like?

Find your favourite dish and book your table at www.amoreglasgow.co.uk or call 0141 553 0810.

Facebook: www.facebook.com/amoremerchantcity Instagram: www.instagram.com/amoremerchantcity