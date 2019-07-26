AS if the people of Britain were in need of any more doomsday scenarios, the RSA and the Orwell Foundation have published a collection of short fictions looking at the future of work and technology.

The idea behind the project is to explore the impact technology will have on employment and the workplace, in short stories. The results, by authors including Darren McGarvey, Orwell Award-winning author of Poverty Safari, have a distinctly sci-fi feel but are all based on technologies with us now or coming soon. In the four vignettes, cash is a distant memory and roads are dominated by driverless transport. Deliveries are all done by drone and language has narrowed to a kind of universal speech recognised by AIs like Alexa.

The Royal Society for the encouragement of Arts, Manufactures and Commerce – to give it its Sunday name – might dispute that all four of the stories it has commissioned are dystopian.

One by Orwell Prize winner Delia Jarrett-Macauley is designed to consider how automation could go hand in hand with responsible employment and a partnership with workers and unions. Nevertheless it is far from utopian (and the least convincing of the four predictions).

By confronting us with the possible outcomes of imminent technological advances, the RSA hopes to get us all thinking about what kind of use we want to put them to. We could, it says, “agitate for a more socially just and egalitarian future for ourselves and our children.”

I approve of the sentiment. I just wonder how realistic it is. TV’s Black Mirror has already explored similar topics and I don’t see a huge degree of response – beyond a horrified fascination at some of the scenarios suggested by the series’ writers.

I think we generally feel pretty powerless to do much about a lot of this. Perhaps the most visible sign of technology making people redundant is at the automated supermarket which have all but wiped out a whole class of workers. Particularly committed shoppers may seek out real cashiers, where they are still available, but most of us have succumbed.

Lots of people rail against the suspect domestic surveillance involved in owning AI devices like Echo and Echo Dot which may record some of your interactions and send them to Amazon bosses – but the company has sold more than 100 million of them.

In some sectors, potential problems and solutions are being more vigorously debated. Take the ethical and practical questions raised by driverless cars.

A recent survey by the Law Commissions of England and Scotland asked people to consider whether driverless cars should be allowed to ‘inch through’ areas crowded with pedestrians. A majority thought they should. But for that work they would need to be programmed to have some degree of credible threat of injury written into their code.

And the Faculty of Advocates considered similar questions in February. “Persons generally are entitled to expect that a self-driving vehicle will not collide with and injure them. However, in reality, the situation is much more nuanced” their report said. If a vehicle had no option but to choose between striking a group of people in the road or a single individual on the pavement, it might have to make that choice, the Faculty suggested. Personally I can’t see how this can’t ultimately result in the phasing out of the one truly unpredictable factor – human drivers.

The general public, however, is not discussing any of this while – as the technology rushes ahead – car manufacturers and their lawyers and insurers seem primarily concerned about who will be liable when things do go wrong.

It would be wrong to deny the upsides to all this. Robots and computer programmes could eventually carry out all the tedious, dirty or dangerous jobs humans dislike, freeing us up for fun tasks or more leisure time. The World Economic Forum (WEF) says automation will ‘displace’ 75 million jobs but create 133 million new ones by 2022.

Some jobs can never be done by robots – writing poetry, for example, care tasks requiring empathy, roles requiring great creativity. (Technology writer Janelle Shane tasked a neural network to assimilate tens of thousands of recipes and come up with new versions. Two of its least unappealing suggestions were “Salmon Beef Style Chicken Bottom” and “Artichoke Gelatin Dogs”).

Not all agree with the WEF. In a survey of more than 1000 Chinese executives two thirds said they expected to employ far fewer people in the future. As we see wine companies moving their businesses online, robot people cold calling us and check-in for travel without interacting with a human being at all, this seems more convincing.

So we distract ourselves with Love Island and hoverboarding Frenchmen. But the RSA is right. In the face of extraordinary technological advance, we should make sure our economic model doesn’t forget that real people sit at the heart of it.