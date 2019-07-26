The hunt for Scotland’s diversity champions has been extended to cope with demand as organisers look to ensure all parts of the country have a chance to be included.

The Herald & GenAnalytics Diversity Awards, now in its fourth year, recognise the achievements of businesses, organisations, groups and individuals.

The awards, sponsored by BAE Systems, CIPD, City Building, City of Glasgow College, Deloitte, Diageo,

J. P. Morgan, MacRoberts, ScottishPower, SQA, Taylor Wimpey and University of Edinburgh Business School, takes place on October 9, 2019 at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Glasgow.

Organisers have agreed entries can now remain open until Thursday, August 22.

University of Edinburgh Business School’s Professor Wendy Loretto, Dean of University of Edinburgh Business School, said: “It will be fascinating to see how private companies and public bodies are addressing the need to be age-inclusive employers.

“Our research shows that helping people extend their working lives makes sense from both economic and personal wellbeing points of view but often there’s a gap between employers’ and employees’ understanding of how to go about it.”

Lee Ann Panglea, Head of Scotland and Northern Ireland at CIPD, said:

“Diversity and inclusion benefits organisations of all sizes. We’re delighted to be sponsoring and judging the Diversity Star Performer 250+ award, and are looking forward to hearing about the benefits that medium-sized businesses and their employees in Scotland have gained from creating a diverse workplace.”

Dr Graham Paterson, Executive Director at City Building, added: “At City Building, we know that improving diversity is key to achieving equality and fairness within the workplace and we are keen for organisations to let us know how they are doing the same in their communities. We’ll be looking for organisations across the country who can demonstrate how they adopt an inclusive culture. “

Roy Gardner, Vice Principal, Corporate Development & Innovation, City of Glasgow College, said: “As Scotland’s flagship college, City of Glasgow is delighted to support the diversity star performer award which recognises the organisation who maximises all the talents in their workforce. I am sure we will see a great range of entries.”

Jen Blee, BAE Systems D&I Sponsor and Procurement Director, said: “BAE Systems sponsors “Design for Diversity” which is a category which aligns to our core values at the heart of everything we do. Our workforce is built on ambition, enthusiasm, ability and diversity and is committed to our values of trusted, innovative and bold.”

Audrey Ross, Sales & Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey West Scotland said: “We are delighted to continue our involvement in The Herald Diversity Awards 2019 for the fourth year, and to play our role in embracing diversity and inclusion within businesses in Scotland.”

A spoksperson for ScottishPower said: “We believe that attracting and inspiring diverse talent can increase levels of innovation, creativity and success for business and society.”

Steve Borley, Head of Strategic Planning & Governance at SQA, said: “In sponsoring the Diversity through Education category, we want to celebrate the schools, colleges and universities who are using education to champion diversity and inclusion.”

Opeyemi Sofoluke, J.P. Morgan, Global Technology Diversity & Inclusion added: “Diversity and inclusion are cornerstones of our culture and as a firm we recognise the importance in building an inclusive work environment that empowers our employees to be their authentic selves.

“We see the value in celebrating our differences, and are delighted to be supporting an award that highlights the achievements and contributions individuals, organisations and charities are making across Scotland to promote diversity and inclusion.”

For more information or to enter contact Nina Holmes, Senior Events Manager on nina.holmes@newsquest.co.uk or visit our website http://newsquestscotlandevents.com/events/the-diversity-awards/