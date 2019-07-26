IT IS a historic bell which legend has it is cursed and never stops tolling when removed from its rightful place on a tiny Scottish island.

But the bell of St Finan’s Isle has indeed been taken, sparking a police investigation.

So is it tolling now?

What is the significance of the bell?

The bronze hand bell is said to date to medieval times and to have belonged to St Finan, who resided on the island known as Eilean Fhianain or St Finan’s Isle - or locally as the Green Isle - in Loch Shiel, near Glenfinnan, in Lochaber.

It’s a bell so ancient, its value is hard to contextualise, but historians treasure its religious and cultural significance.

Who was St Finan?

He was an Irishman who followed in the footsteps of Saint Columba, travelling from Ireland via Iona to the loch where he built a cell on the isle and used it as a base to spread the Christian faith to Lochaber and beyond.

What remains on the isle?

A roofless chapel with an altar, upon which the bell sat, while gravestones and crosses signify the use of the isle as a Christian burial ground through the ages.

It is still a place of pilgrimage and religious services are still held there.

What was the bell used for?

During religious services and until the turn of the 19th century, it is said that the bell was brought down to the landing stage when a funeral party arrived and rung out as the procession wound their way up to the graveyard.

How did the theft come to light?

One of the staff members of Loch Shiel Cruises spotted it was missing. The theft is thought to have happened sometime over the last month. And it is believed the thief would have required heavy bolt cutters as a previous flimsy chain was replaced with a hand-forged bronze chain two years ago, suggesting the incident was planned.

Locals are shocked?

Rosie Frampton Monsef, of Loch Shiel Cruises, said simply: “It’s a tragedy. The bell is of massive significance here, and lots of people go to the island as a pilgrimage. Parishes have services there. It’s still a very holy isle.”

What’s Harry Potter got to do with it?

Some headlines have referred to the boy wizard because Loch Shiel features as the Black Lake in the Harry Potter movies and the isle is by Glenfinnan, where filming for the second and third Harry Potter movies took place, with Glenfinnan Viaduct making a star appearance on the silver screen.

How significant is the loss of the bell?

Scottish culture and heritage historian Professor Hugh Cheape described it as a “horrible catastrophe”, adding: “I have thought a lot about St Finan over the years and how he took on leprosy as a penance.

"He would have sailed up Loch Shiel with only his hand bell and a staff as the early Christian saints did. I can’t put myself in the mind of someone who would take it.”

The bell is cursed?

Mr Cheape has warned the culprit could indeed be in danger. He said of the bell: “It’s known to be cursed. One of the Government soldiers after the 1745 rebellion went off with it to Fort William, where the bell turned round, beat him up then flew back to St Finan’s isle with the villagers hearing it clanking through the air.”

Police inquiries are ongoing.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "The bell was removed from the uninhabited island sometime between late June and early July. Anyone with information about the theft or the whereabouts of the bell is asked to call 101, quoting incident 2838 of July 18, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."