THE football season is back, if it ever went away. The early signs suggest this season will be much like the last and the ones before that. Killie are out of Europe quicker than the British Expeditionary Force in 1940. My own team made hard work of seeing off Santa’s little helpers in Lapland. Steve Clarke’s honeymoon period may be brief when the penny drops that we are as far from the finals of a major competition as ever. The coach faces the same problem as his immediate predecessors – a team defined by its mediocrity.
The 64,000-dollar question is why we no longer produce international standard players. Not too long ago there was a regular debate about whether Jim Baxter and Denis Law could be accommodated in the same Scotland team. I once asked Denis if he and Baxter could play together for Scotland. His eyes twinkled as he replied, “Probably not, we’re both in our fifties now.”
The one bright spot is girls’ and women’s football. The relative success of the women’s game is largely due to the increased numbers of girls playing from an early age. Schools deserve some of the credit. In my neck of the woods, Mintlaw Academy was on the ball, winning the national girls’ senior trophy on five occasions. Arsenal and Scotland’s Kim Little is only one of the Mintlaw alumni who has gone on to greater things.
In contrast, boys’ participation has stagnated. Much of that stems from the decline in schools’ football, especially at secondary. As a teacher in the 1970s, our school fielded five or six teams every Saturday. There was a waiting list for teachers to manage the teams. Despite lacking both a playing field and formal coaching qualifications, we produced a host of professionals, a few internationals and the scorer of the winner in a European final.
Those days are gone for good. Teachers have discovered the golf course and B&Q. The decline of schools’ football is not due to a lack of facilities. I once asked the head of a new school why the all-weather pitch was deserted at break times. I despaired when told it was “health and safety”.
Football may not be a matter of life and death, but if it’s our highest profile national sport, success contributes to our collective feel-good factor. We need to get our young people, especially boys, playing again in much greater numbers. We have a captive audience in schools with first-class facilities. The missing pieces are the modern equivalents of the hundreds of teachers who willingly gave of their time and sorely missed inter school competition.
Successive SFA–driven strategies have brought no perceptible improvement at club or national levels. Significant investment in schools’ football is much more likely to hit the target.
