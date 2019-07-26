THE football season is back, if it ever went away. The early signs suggest this season will be much like the last and the ones before that. Killie are out of Europe quicker than the British Expeditionary Force in 1940. My own team made hard work of seeing off Santa’s little helpers in Lapland. Steve Clarke’s honeymoon period may be brief when the penny drops that we are as far from the finals of a major competition as ever. The coach faces the same problem as his immediate predecessors – a team defined by its mediocrity.

The 64,000-dollar question is why we no longer produce international standard players. Not too long ago there was a regular debate about whether Jim Baxter and Denis Law could be accommodated in the same Scotland team. I once asked Denis if he and Baxter could play together for Scotland. His eyes twinkled as he replied, “Probably not, we’re both in our fifties now.”