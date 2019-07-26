More than 90% of trains ran on time over the last month as punctuality hit a 10-month high, according to new figures.

ScotRail said that across Scotland 90.7% of its trains met the rail industry standard public performance measure (PPM) between June 23 and July 20, arriving at their destination within four minutes and 59 seconds of their timetabled arrival time, having called at all scheduled stations.

This was the best four-week period of performance since September 2018.

The company said the successful introduction of the new timetable in May continues to ensure significantly fewer cancellations and improved capacity every day, particularly in the east of the country, including Fife and the Borders, with 99.8% of the planned number of seats delivered over that period.

Alex Hynes, managing director of Scotland's Railway, said: "This latest period of performance is another sign of the fantastic progress we are making in delivering for our customers, and all across the country there are improvements thanks to the hard work of everyone on Scotland's Railway.

"The unprecedented investment in upgrading the infrastructure, and introducing new and upgraded trains, is delivering a consistent level of performance that's providing our customers with the service they expect and deserve."

ScotRail said that customers using Glasgow Central High Level have also benefited from a significant improvement, thanks to the new class 385s and improved performance on Shotts, Lanark and South Glasgow services - with 95.8% of trains meeting PPM, the best since September 2017.

A Transport Scotland spokesman said: "With cancellations now at their lowest levels in two years, and previous issues around driver and conductor training all but resolved, passengers are beginning to enjoy the very real benefits of significant Scottish Government investment in trains, services and infrastructure.

"It is important that everyone gets behind ScotRail's efforts to continue this upward trend and encourage them to deliver even more improvements."