A murder investigation has been launched after the death of a man found in an East Ayrshire property.

Robert Stewart Clelland, known locally as Stewart, was found in his flat on Wallace Street in Galston at around 6.20am on Wednesday.

Police inquiries have established the 56-year-old had been in a pub on the same street near his home until around 9pm on Tuesday - and called a family member an hour later.

Officers also said there was "some kind of disturbance or raised voices heard" at around 11.30pm, with reports he had quarrelled with a neighbour about loud music.

Mr Clelland was found dead hours later with fatal stab injuries.

They are appealing for information from anyone who may have seen Mr Clelland or heard the disturbance that night, or may have seen his Nissan van in the town earlier that evening.

Detective Chief Inspector Alan Sommerville said: "We know that Stewart had been in a pub on Wallace Street near to his home until around 9pm on Tuesday July 23 and had later called a family member via the phone around 10pm.

"We also understand from our inquiries so far that there was some kind of disturbance or raised voices heard in the vicinity of his home at around 11.30pm.

"Officers are speaking to neighbours and checking CCTV and are keen to hear from anyone who saw Stewart that night, who might have seen or heard the disturbance, or indeed who may have any information that will assist our inquiry.

"In addition, a grey van, belonging to Stewart, was found in a car park to the rear of nearby Bentick Square - a Nissan NV 200 - which is similar in size to a Transit van but a bit smaller.

"Did anyone see this van being driven in Galston that evening, being parked at Bentick Square or see anyone near that van?

"This is a small close-knit town and we want to catch the person responsible for Stewart's murder."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101, quoting incident number 0742 of Wednesday 24 July 2019, or contact Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555 111.