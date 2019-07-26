BOGUS workmen stole over £100 from an 84-year-old woman after pretending they needed into her home in Fife to carry out maintenance work.

The victim was at home in Lower Largo at around 9am on Wednesday July 24 when two men claiming to be from Fife Council arrived at her door.

The pair were allowed entry to the property after advising they needed to undertake maintenance work.

The men then asked for payment for the work and were given a three-figure sum of cash before leaving.

A short time later the woman realised that money had been stolen from her bedroom and contacted police.

Sergeant Craig Fyall, from Levenmouth Police Station said: "The suspects did not carry out any work at the property, but were able to get the victim to pay them. Then, to add further insult they robbed her of further cash.

"This is a despicable crime, which preyed on an elderly woman and left her deeply upset. Perpetrators of these types of scams are highly manipulative, very convincing and will attempt to take advantage of people’s fears and vulnerabilities.

"These people often target the elderly and vulnerable so please advise any friends, neighbours or relatives to be wary of these types of callers.

"If members of the community within Lower Largo have any information than can help us trace those responsible for this incident, then please come forward."

Anyone with information can contact Levenmouth Police Station via 101 and quote incident number 1367 of the 24th July. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.