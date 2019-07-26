THE new Scottish Secretary has admitted he is a “hunting, shooting, fishing toff”, undermining Ruth Davidson’s efforts to modernise the image of the Scottish Tories.

Millionaire landowner Alister Jack agreed with the description when it was put to him during the 2017 general election campaign.

He also said he would give up a £15,000-a-year outside job if elected, but failed to do so.

Footage of the exchange with ITV Borders is now being circulated on social media.

The SNP said Mr Jack was “completely out of touch” with Scotland.

Mr Jack, 56, then a rookie candidate in the SNP-held Dumfries & Galloway seat, was asked about Ms Davidson’s attempt to update the look of her party.

Reporter Kathryn Samson said: “Ruth Davidson’s been trying to rebrand the Conservative party, trying to get away from a stereotype that it’s all hunting, shooting, fishing toffs.

“Do you break that mould?”

Mr Jack replied: “No, not remotely. I mean I do enjoy country sports. I make no secret of that. I’m quite clear about that. But I’m local born and bred.

“I don’t think class has anything to do with it. I think actions speak louder than words, and it’s about what you’re going to do to help the region. That’s what matters. It’s about getting things done, and I’ve got a past in business that proves I get things done.”

Asked if he believed MPs should only have one job, Mr Jack said: “Yes, I think your constituency job is your full-time job. I absolutely agree with that.”

He was then asked how many directorships he had, and admitted it was “quite a number”.

He went on: “But they are non-executive and chairmanships, and I would certainly be passing the mantle on on those chairmanships.”

However Mr Jack’s parliamentary register of interests shows he continued to earn money from one of his chairmanships for more than 18 months after being elected an MP.

It states: “Until 21 February 2019, non-executive chairman and director of Fulling Mill Ltd (manufacturer of fishing flies), 8 Fairlawn Enterprise Park, Bonehurst Road, Salfords RH1 5GH. From July 2017 until 28 February 2019 I received £15,000 a year, paid monthly, for an estimated 60-80 hrs a year, chairing four board meetings a year and giving general advice.”

Mr Jack’s register also shows he has agricultural land, two cottages and a salmon fishery in Dumfries & Galloway; owns more than 15 per cent of the shares in six limited companies; and has shareholdings each worth more than £70,000 in another seven businesses.

Mr Jack replaced David Mundell in Boris Johnson’s brutal reshuffle this week after signing up to the new Prime Minister’s “do or die” pledge to leave by October 31.

Mr Jack later said he didn’t think a no-deal Brexit would be “seriously damaging if we prepare for it properly”, although there would be “bumps along the way”.

SNP MP Tommy Sheppard said: “The Tory Scottish Secretary is completely out of touch, and even more detached from the people of Scotland than his predecessor.

"Scotland voted to remain in the EU but we are now being represented by Westminster's man in Scotland - a multimillionaire, landowning, Tory Brexiteer who is willing to impose a devastating no-deal against our will.

"This is the ultimate humiliation for Ruth Davidson, whose protests have been ignored and influence has been decimated.”