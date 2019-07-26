Patients and staff will face "totally unbearable" conditions in hospitals as Britain swelters in record-breaking temperatures.

Public health expert Dr Nick Scriven warned of struggles to keep patients and those working hydrated during the summer, with staff being "so busy they cannot leave wards to find cold drinks".

READ MORE: Climate crisis raises risk of more intense heatwaves

Writing for the BMJ, the president of the Society for Acute Medicine said that tired and overheated staff will be prevented from "giving their best".

He wrote: "We are now seeing temperatures even higher than in 2018, but hopefully lasting for a shorter period of time.

"However, the abilities of the NHS to protect both vulnerable patients and its own staff has remained unchanged.

"It is fair to say that the ward environments in many places will be totally unbearable this week, causing distress and concern for all those in them whether working, visiting or as patients.

"This follows reports which suggest that activity has peaked at levels previously not seen in summer."

Heatwaves are a cause of excess deaths, especially among the elderly who lose the ability to regulate their body temperature effectively as they age. As a result they can quickly overheat.

READ MORE: Health fears as Europe bakes in second heatwave in two months

In the European heatwave of 2003, some 70,000 excess deaths were attributed to the long hot spell.

A spokesman for the Royal College of Physicians Edinburgh said: “For many of us, extreme heat can be uncomfortable but manageable through hydration and staying cool.

"However some groups including older people, or those with long-term health conditions, may be more at risk from hotter weather.

"These groups are on average more likely than others to be in care settings, so it is important that Scottish hospitals and care homes in particular are well resourced and appropriately staffed to keep patients, residents and staff as cool and hydrated as possible.”

A Commons select committee report last year also warned that impact of heatwaves on nursing homes has not been assessed.

READ MORE: Records tumble as mercury rises on Scotland's hottest ever July day

It recommended that NHS bodies submit annual heatwave plans to ensure they are prepared for sudden spells of hot weather.

Dr Scriven added: "Tired and overheated staff are not capable of giving the best that their patients deserve and it is really time that hospitals and those running them took notice of environmental factors on top of all the existing stresses and strains.

"The NHS needs to take up the challenges posed by the select committee last year as the predictions are that this is only going to become more extreme every year."