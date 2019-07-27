TWO stories dominated the news on the day Boris Johnson made his debut in the top slot in the Commons on Thursday. One was the Prime Minister’s declaration that the nation had embarked on a golden age of can-do optimism, and the other was about the trains not running on time in the heatwave.

Covering the latter, the 10pm news featured a series of downed cables, choked concourses, and trackside fires. Drones caught the moment people were lifted from stalled engines, while frustrated commuters recalled being in mirage-filled carriages sans air con.

Tut, tut, I thought. Who are these repellent gloomsters, these Eeyore-ish doomsters? “It must have been 45 degrees in there,” gasped one sweaty pessimist bound for the East Midlands. “I’ve never seen heat like it,” complained a nattering nabob from Network Rail.

Really, I fumed, how could these etiolated fainthearts not appreciate that their proud, vivacious, Churchill-flavoured country had just been reborn in all its viscid amniotic glory?

Where had they been when the PM gave the heart-stirring proclamation at the Despatch Box that very morn - that the impossible had become not merely possible, but positively compulsory.

It could only, I concluded, be the fault of some scuttling cabal of faceless bureaucrats and anaemic Corbyn fanciers, going around sucking the hope and patriotism out of the citizenry in an act of Brussels-approved Eurovampirism.

Then again, it might have been because rhetoric and reality rarely match. That’s true of politics at the best of times. But I think we are about to see its apotheosis in the coming months.

Of course, Mr Johnson wasn’t to blame for the hot air, despite his steady input. But it was a timely reminder that facts and events have a habit of intruding upon even the most gilded blarney.

I don’t know how Mr Johnson’s premiership and his top priority will play out in the three months to October 31. We are long past the days of foreseeable events when it comes to Brexit.

However I have hunch that the reality gap, the difference between what the Prime Minister says and what is, will widen inexorably. I also have a hunch that as it does, the appeal of his goofy bonhomie with fade and become grating, especially if we appear headed for no-deal. People who fear they may lose their jobs and homes also tend to lose their sense of humour. Mr Johnson will raise hackles, not laughs.

What we know so far does not look good. There was a definite logic to his reshuffle. Having pledged to deliver Brexit “do or die” within 100 days, Mr Johnson decided not to waste time discussing niggles with his cabinet.

So he created a rubber stamp, a cultish band of loyalists and ideologues offering minimal resistance to his whims.

On one level, it makes perfect sense to have a clear-out and install avid Brexiters rather than re-run the internal frictions that hobbled Theresa May’s cabinet. It also sends a signal to the EU that the PM means business, in the sense that he is prepared to be ruthless and bloody-minded, barging obstacles from his path with little consideration for the fall-out.

The pace of the reshuffle, at least on day one, was also impressive in its way. While some of the characters may be parodic - a housing secretary with four houses, a transport secretary with his own plane, a Tweed-wrapped Scottish secretary who regards himself as a “hunting, shooting, fishing toff”- its speed and decisiveness pointed to a lot of careful planning. As did the quieter installation of most of the senior Vote Leave team in Downing Street, including its eminence grise Dominic Cummings.

But a cabinet of Yeses also underlines the fragility of the Prime Minister’s ego. He wants to avoid dissent to keep things motoring, but also because he appears unable to handle it. In that sense, he is indeed “Britain’s Trump”.

It’s the reality gap again: projecting confidence while shrinking from facts.

Then there are Mr Johnson’s early demands to the EU. While professing to want a deal, he has said he will not start talking unless the Irish backstop is abolished. This, he knows full well, is something the EU will not do. Michel Barnier quickly called it “unacceptable”.

It’s hard to see how Mr Johnson can compromise - if he truly means to compromise - on such a binary demand. The backstop will either be abolished or it won’t. Finessing doesn’t count.

It makes it hard to tell what he’s up to. On the one hand, sending signals that he’s up for a tough negotiation, on the other setting conditions all but guaranteed to scupper things. It may be a spot of Trotskyist impossibilism, asking for what will never happen in order to arrive, quite intentionally, at no-deal.

Or it may be some political red meat for the home crowd, an appeal to Tory strays to abandon the Brexit party, while disguising a pragmatic heart.

That may be part of the plan, to keep the other side guessing. But that also keeps business guessing and leaves voters jumpy. As the clock ticks down, talk of can-do optimism is likely to be replaced by a sense of looming crisis. The gap between the serious times and joker Johnson will become unnerving.

If the upshot is parliament blocking no-deal and Mr Johnson calling an election to try to tip the arithmetic in his favour, I think he may struggle even against Jeremy Corbyn. Mrs May tried to hold a single-issue election to make Brexit easier for her. Voters resented the inherent arrogance in that.

If Mr Johnson asks people to back him on no-deal, he is even less likely to succeed. An echo chamber cabinet may be handy now, but it’s also a bunker in the making, a narrow sect that refuses to reflect the national mood.

Remainers won’t vote for him, and neither will soft Labour Leavers. The LibDems and SNP would run rampant. Tories hope Nigel Farage would sit out such an election, but if he did, the Brexit party may as well shut down. He would struggle to stay out of the fray, even at the risk of splitting the no-deal vote.

Scotland would be a write-off. Imagine Ruth Davidson trying to sell no-deal to a heavily Remain country after her own team had warned it would imperil the Union. It would choke her, and cost him most of his Scottish MPs.

When she meets Mr Johnson next week, the Scottish Tory leader might well warn him he risks falling headfirst into that reality gap, and dragging her party to its doom in the process.