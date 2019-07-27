NICOLA Sturgeon will visit Holyrood’s most far-flung constituency today as it gears up for a byelection.

The First Minister will focus on Brexit as she campaigns in Lerwick in the Shetlands alongside SNP candidate Tom Wills.

The byelection on August 29 has been prompted by the departure of former Scottish LibDem leader Tavish Sott, who had held the seat since the start of the Scottish Parliament in 1999.

He announced he was stepping down in June to become head of external affairs at Scottish Rugby.

Mr Scott won 67.4 per cent of the vote in 2016, while the SNP won 23.1%.

Ms Sturgeon said: “Like the rest of Scotland - Shetland didn’t vote for Brexit, Boris Johnson or for a no-deal Brexit. The people of Shetland deserve a better future than what’s currently being forced on us by Westminster.

“A vote for the SNP on 29th August is a vote to send a message that Shetland says no to this Tory Brexit and yes to a better future.”

Ten candidates are standing in the byelection, with the LibDems represented by Shetland Islands Council depute convener Beatrice Wishart.

Fellow councillor Johan Adamson is Labour’s candidate while Brydon Goodlad is standing for the Tories. Also in the contest are Stuart Martin for Ukip; independents Michael Stout, Peter Tait and Ryan Thomson; and Ian Scott who has no party listed.