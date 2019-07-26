BORIS Johnson has been accused of delivering a second snub to Ruth Davidson’s Tories by appointing an English MP as a Scotland Office minister.

The Prime Minister passed over 12 Scottish Conservative MPs to give the role to Robin Walker, the MP for Worcester, who will also double as a Northern Ireland minister.

Those apparently snubbed by Mr Johnson include his Tory leadership campaign manager in Scotland, Ross Thomson, the MP for Aberdeen South.

A Downing Street source said Mr Walker would be an additional appoinment at the Scotland Office, strengthening the government's commitment to the Union.

Mr Johnson is exopected to appoint a second junior Scotland Office minister this weekend, with Angus MP Kirstene Hair tipped for the job.

The SNP said the decision was “extraordinary” and further humiliation for Ms Davidson.

It comes just two days after Mr Johnson ignored the Scottish Conservative leader’s appeals to keep David Mundell as Scottish Secretary.

The PM appointed Dumfries & Galloway MP Alister Jack, who has said he regards himself as a “hunting, shooting, fishing toff”, to the role instead.

Mr Walker, 41, the Oxford-educated son of the Tory peer Lord Peter Walker, was previously a junior Brexit minister.

His father was also previously the MP for Worcester.

Mr Walker effectively replaces Lord Ian Duncan, who had been the junior Scotland Office minister to Mr Mundell and a Northern Ireland minister, and has now been made a junior business and Northern Ireland minister.

SNP MP Pete Wishart said: “The fact that all the Scottish MPs have apparently been passed over in this reshuffle tells you everything about Boris Johnson’s assessment of them.

“It’s a slap in the face for Ruth Davidson ahead of her meeting with the Prime Minister next week.”

A Whitehall source said the important thing about Mr Walker was not his constituency, but that he was “very good”.

Mr Walker held the nations brief in the Department for Exiting the European Union and has appeared before a number of Holyrood committees and taken part the Joint Ministerial Committee on Europe with SNP ministers.