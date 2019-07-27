IT is an island that was once home to dozens of illicit stills before they were all closed during a crackdown on illegal spirits.

But the Isle of Raasay Gin will today become the first legal spirit from the island that was rooted in centuries of illicit distilling.

It comes ahead of the inaugural Isle of Raasay Single Malt whisky, which is expected to be released next year.

Handcrafted in the Hebrides, the gin is distilled in a Frilli copper pot still using a blend of 10 botanicals and water from a well.

The recipe incorporates juniper berries, rhubarb root, lemon peel, orange peel, coriander seeds, angelica root, liquorice root, orris root, cubeb pepper, and triple distilled Raasay spirit.

It was established with support from local botanist Dr Stephen Bungard and Fiona Williamson, of Heriot Watt University, Edinburgh, who knows Raasay well, having worked a summer season at the island’s distillery last year.

Isle of Raasay Distillery co-founder Alasdair Day said: “Our new Isle of Raasay Gin puts island quality first – combining carefully chosen botanicals with water from our well and triple distilled Raasay spirit.

“Raasay’s remarkable geology and our modern island distillery inspired both the creation and presentation of our exciting new Scottish gin that we look forward to sharing with the growing number of visitors to Raasay and gin lovers alike.”

Raasay, which is reached by a ferry from Skye, has a population of about 120 and was one of three islands that launched the first Hebrides whisky Festival in May.Spread between the four distilleries along the Hebridean Whisky Trail, the festival featured free tours, tastings, music, casks and special events at Talisker, Torabhaig, Raasay and Harris distilleries.

The Hebridean whisky trail trail is a spectacular 115-mile route set amidst Skye’s stunning Cuillin mountains and the famous white sandy shores of Harris.

The Isle of Raasay Gin will be launched at the distillery from 5pm today, with visitors receiving a free Raasay G&T on arrival, gin tours, and music from Trail West throughout the evening.