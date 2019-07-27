After a week in which Britain has been hit by hot temperatures and thunderstorms, heavy rainfall could now bring flooding and travel disruption.

A yellow weather warning for heavy rain has been issued from 9am on Saturday until 3pm on Sunday.

Heavy rainfall could bring flooding overnight, travel disruption and a slight chance of power cuts as accumulations of 20-30mm are likely, with as much as 50mm in places.

The weather warning is extended for Sunday to alert the public that swathes of Scotland could be hit by heavy rain.

Picture credit: Met Office

The Met Office warning states: “An area of rain is expected to move slowly and erratically north-westwards across parts of the UK on Saturday and Sunday, and while some places within the warning area may see very little others could see several hours of heavy rain.

“Accumulations of 40-60mm are possible, with perhaps as much as 80-100mm in places, especially over high ground.”

It could see delays or cancellations to train and bus services.

It comes after air passengers suffered major disruption on Friday due to the heatwave and a technical problem with the UK’s air traffic control system.

People rest in Terminal 5 at Heathrow (Steve Parsons/PA)

Passengers using Heathrow and Gatwick airports had to contend with delays due to the extreme conditions across Europe.

The air traffic control company Nats said a technical problem with a system at the Swanwick Air Traffic Control centre had been identified shortly after noon, which restricted the rate of arrivals.

A Heathrow spokesman said the technical issue has now been resolved, adding: “We apologise to passengers for any disruption that this caused.”