THE room I now inhabit for the next few weeks is large with French windows onto a faux balcony.

Painted in shades of grey, it is calming and rather peaceful apart from the rainbow cover on the bed which in some moods could be said to be rather jolly.

A corner bathroom is actually a wet room with a fine big washbasin flanked by a shelf to hold one’s toiletries.

The strange plastic wheel chair to sit in while showering is the first note that this is not some perfectly pleasant, if bland, hotel room one has been fortunate to find in the mid-price range. The wall grips placed by the lavatory and shower wall are too stark and functional to be a feature. And in the bedroom the bell pull, the electric mechanism for the bed, the wheelchair and wheelchair-style armchair leave one in no doubt that this is a place of recovery, of rehabilitation.

Here the crocked like me, of all ages, regain the confidence, the strength and the will to walk as bones knit and physios monitor every move.

There are two floors and 30 patients like us in this year-old facility in Valence d’Agen across the river from LM.

I know from the ‘welcome pack’ presented to me on arrival that in a series of linked pavilions other types of patients are rehabilitated – those with mild mental problems, strokes etc and there is an Alzheimer’s ward as well as palliative care.

I can’t get a mental picture of it yet because I arrived in an ambulance, on my back, on a stretcher, but I can tell you my pavilion reception began the hotel theme.

From my window I can see though a single-storied classic red-tiled roofed building where chefs turn out restaurant class meals delivered to our rooms on trays.

There is in fact an actual restaurant where one can book a meal and invite friends or family to join one. In fact, as some wag said, ‘You’re not in rehabilitation, you’re in a restaurant with meals.'

If I wish, which is every day, I can have a glass of vin rouge with the two four-course meals of the day – I exclude breakfast. Often, one can have an apero too – usually Sangria – distributed from what looks like an airline drinks trolley.

I think we all know that the French love food, think that they produce the world’s finest, and take it as a personal insult when one doesn’t want to eat it. But I am discovering that they also see food, correctly, as the building block from which good health is maintained.

Already I have shocked two young women dieticians into stunned silence by telling them I eat to live and not very much at that. I introduced them to the world of oven chips then begged to be given only one full meal a day with maybe soup and cheese for dinner.

After lengthy discussions with the doctor and nurses, it was agreed I must have the two meals but they would order smaller portions.

It’s the best I’m going to get for it seems blood tests have shown a disturbing lack of protein or its off-shoots in my body.

So, I’ve been given meat every day, sometimes twice a day, or fish, vegetables, salads, masses of fresh fruit from apricots to watermelon, soup with every meal, a dessert or compote and cheese. Masses of cheese.

But never a chip. Lentils, chickpeas, rice, and when potatoes are served, they come as dauphinoise or boulangerie, even rosti, but never in a chip form.

And without exception they are all superbly cooked, piping hot and, in the main, served on china. I try to eat a quarter of most of it but never the five slices of bread that accompany every tray.

I continue to try and skip a meal – old habits die hard – but the aides must report my daily intake, so no chance.

All of this does not come cheap, but apart from my top up mutuelle, insurance, which I think costs me around 50 euros a month, I pay effectively nothing.

Of course, I pay through my social charges – 28 per cent of all my income every three months – and my taxes, which drip into a near 200 billion annual health budget.

I’m fortunate I seem to live in an area where doctors, hospitals and clinics would come at the top end of any scale and I can say that, used as I was to the NHS, my treatment and speed of treatment have been superb. Follow-up care, rehabilitation and intensive physio has been of a standard found in the best private hospitals and clinics.

But that is not necessarily found in every part of France. We have the same problems of an ageing population, financial constraints and understaffing as does the NHS.

And the day of reckoning is coming, and further cuts will have to be made. But not quite yet, thank God. France and its people are determined to hang on to their status as one of the world’s finest

health services.

Many are prepared to pay more to keep it and therein lies the difference and one which Britain must face.