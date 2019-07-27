YE Gods, have none of your correspondents (Letters, July 26) got anything good at all to say about Bo-ris Johnson? Give the man a chance and he may prove them all wrong.

At least on his first opportunity yesterday he lit up the Commons with his bombastic, optimistic and positive approach, which was in marked contrast to the sneering responses from the various Opposition benches which all, like your correspondents, spent most of their energies on attacking the messenger rather than the message.

It may well be that ultimately he is blocked by an intransigent EU in his desire for a new deal, and he may then be blocked by the Remainers in the Commons against his default position of exiting under No Deal. If so, having done everything he could to achieve Brexit and having promised to do that, to try to keep to his word I reckon he will decide he has no option but to go to the country to once and for all seek a specific mandate for a No deal exit. This should see-off the Farage Party and focus the minds of the electorate as to the awful alternative of a Jeremy Corbyn/ John McDonnell Marxist-inspired government still wobbling between Remaining and Brexiting.

Alan Fitzpatrick, Dunlop.

FROM the very start of the Brexit journey the Establishment has been against it.

Despite most the media being against him Boris Johnson is our new Prime Minister, and if he is successful in us leaving EU and the country doing well, very many politicians are going to have egg on their faces. The fact is Mr Johnson has more charisma and personality than all our political leaders put together. Over the next 99 days or so, I shudder to think of the bad publicity they are going to give him, instead of giving him their full support.

John Connor, Dunfermline.

OUR new Prime Minister has consistently treated Scotland with contempt over the years and his appointment of Alister Jack as our new Secretary of State demonstrates that his attitude to Scotland and its people shows no sign of changing. (“Scottish Secretary : No deal will ‘generate bumps’ along the way”, The Herald, July 26). The MP for Dumfries and Galloway, though little known by the public and even by many at Westminster, has already shown that he, like his predecessor, will make the preservation of the Conservative Party his overwhelming priority whilst in office.

Mr Jack gives the appearance of a 1930s laird in attitude and opinions. He could almost be a caricature of a wealthy Tory landowner in Scotland: strongly in favour of archaic and morally-repugnant pursuits such as fox hunting and unquestioningly loyal to Westminster. He is a member of the Queen's Royal Company of Archers, an organisation that reeks of entitlement, does not allow women to join and is an embodiment of the servile role Scotland is supposed to adopt in the Union.

His lack of understanding or concern about scenarios such as a No Deal Brexit and its catastrophic effect on Scottish society was apparent in his recent interviews wherein he dismissed this impending disaster as “ not seriously damaging”.

I’m certain that Mr Jack and his masters in London will be able to comfortably survive what he de-scribes as the “bumps” of Brexit but the majority of the country, sadly, do not have vast amounts of capital to fall back on when the inevitable happens and the economy takes the mother of all hits.

Our new Secretary of State is an apparatchik, no more and no less. His task is to carry out the bidding of Mr Johnson without question. This will entail an attempt to browbeat those of us not of a Unionist mindset into swallowing the “precious Union” fantasy by altering titles, creating expensive Government hubs and lying a great deal to the Scottish public. He has already acquired the nickname “Union Jack”, though I believe he may genuinely be flagging by the time Halloween comes.

Owen Kelly, Stirling.

DAVID Mundell, sacked from his role as Scottish Secretary, is no loss to Scotland, but I fear that his re-placement, Alister Jack, will be no gain ("Nationalists say Davidson left ‘humiliated’ after Mundell sacked against her advice", The Herald, July 29). As Scotland collectively shouts "Who?" Mr Jack declares he will be Scotland's voice in Boris Johnson's Cabinet, therefore his first duty must be to remind the new Prime Minister that Scotland voted overwhelmingly to remain within the EU, and that neither Mr Johnson, nor Mr Jack, has a mandate to throw Scotland over the hard Brexit cliff.

The First Ministers of both Scotland and Wales have described leaving without a deal as "catastrophic" and warned that it would mean the loss of many thousands of jobs, however these concerns have been airily dismissed by Mr Jack, stating that "they are both Remainers, they would say that". Mr Jack admits "there will be some bumps along the way" but maintains that leaving without a deal "won't be seriously damaging". But then he is a Leaver, so he would say that.

Ruth Marr, Stirling.

WHAT a welcome uplifting breath of fresh air Tom Gordon's article on Alister Jack was. For three long years we have all suffered under a procrastinating Government determined to thwart the democratic wishes of the electorate. The BBC, media and press have done their level best to undermine all efforts to take the UK out of the EU. Despite the worst predictions of the Treasury, the Governor of the Bank of England, and numerous academic economists, the UK economy has, and continues to thrive. Un-employment figures are their lowest in many years.

The gainsayers now have a choice. Continue beavering away at the foundations of our democracy and economy – with certain disaster for everybody; or, join the rest and all pull together positively and constructively to work towards the brighter future which is now within our grasp.

Doug Clark, Currie.

MEMO to the SNP: You have been asking for David Mundell’s resignation for many months. Be careful what you wish for...

Willie Towers, Alford.

IN her victory speech Jo Swinson, the new leader of the Liberal Democrats, said that "I will do whatev-er it takes to stop Brexit" Precinct (“Swinson says no to second Tory alliance", The Herald, July 24). This seems neither liberal nor democratic, since the majority of voters in the Brexit referendum voted Leave.

Leslie Mutch, Dingwall.

