Thousands of people have taken to the streets of Campbeltown in support of Scottish independence.
Despite a turbulent week with pro-independence group All Under One Banner, the march went ahead as planned at 2pm.
Marchers began near to the ferry terminal and proceeded to walk through the town right into The Esplanade with the final destination Kinloch Green on the left.
Pictures show streets lined with Saltire flags and banners as supporters took advantage of the dry spell.
Ron Wilson, organiser of Yes Kintyre said it is the 'largest ever political gathering in Campbeltown'.
It is not yet known how many people attended.
It comes just weeks after tens of thousands marched through seaside town Ayr for the cause, according to the event's organisers..
An 'Indy After Party' was also organised by local group Yes Kintyre in the upstairs lounge of the Argyll Arms Hotel from 6pm to 10pm.
