Nicola Sturgeon has been pictured with an axe raised above her head as she joked she was 'coming for' the UK's new Prime Minister, Boris Johnson.

The First Minister was in Shetland today to launch the SNP's by-election campaign alongside candidate Tom Wills.

She stopped by the local Sandwick fun day, where locals were decked out in Viking gear to celebrate the event's tenth anniversary.

And Ms Sturgeon took to Twitter brandishing an axe in a jibe at new Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

She tweeted: "Ready for you, Prime Minister (joking obvs).

Speaking before she travelled, Ms Sturgeon said: “Like the rest of Scotland - Shetland didn’t vote for Brexit, Boris Johnson or for a no-deal Brexit. The people of Shetland deserve a better future than what’s currently being forced on us by Westminster.

“A vote for the SNP on 29th August is a vote to send a message that Shetland says no to this Tory Brexit and yes to a better future.”