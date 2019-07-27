A serious sexual assault on a teenage boy at a caravan park is being investigated by police.

The attack was reported at Mortonhall Caravan and Camping Park in Edinburgh on Tuesday.

Officers said they are following a positive line of inquiry.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: "Police in Edinburgh are investigating a report of a serious sexual assault of a teenage male in the Mortonhall Caravan Park area on July 23.

"Inquiries are ongoing and officers are following a positive line of inquiry in connection with this."