A Government agency is considering shutting the country’s national water sports centre due to “unsustainable” costs, according to a leaked presentation.

Sportscotland flagged up the closure of the decades-old facility at Cumbrae following a review and a decision is believed to be imminent. Staff have been told to turn down bookings.

Scottish Tory MSP Brian Whittle said: “This facility is run by an SNP government agency – it’s their responsibility to make a success of this. It’s simply not good enough to leave this axe dangling over the heads of staff.”

Sportscotland’s role is to invest in the organisations and people who deliver sport and physical activity. It promotes an active Scotland and celebrates the benefits of sport north of the Border.

A trust company owned by sportscotland also oversees three national centres – Glenmore Lodge, Inverclyde and Cumbrae – which offer opportunities to participate in various sports.

Cumbrae, an island whose sole town Millport has been a favoured retreat for generations of people from the west of Scotland, provides a range of activities including yachting, dinghy sailing, paddlesports, windsurfing and powerboating.

However, a presentation to staff last month about a review of Cumbrae revealed that the centre is at risk.

The update, obtained by this newspaper, highlighted its “high cost profile”, as well as the “changing needs” of the sector.

In the “initial options” sections, the status quo was “ruled” out by the Trust board. Reforms included redeveloping the existing site, relocation, closure, or the development of an alternative.

The summary stated that the centre was set up to service the sector 40 years ago and that the island location is “less desirable”.

It added that people want access to activities in “close proximity” and claimed the cost profile is “unsustainable”.

In the “closure – what if?” section, sportscotland noted that staff would be informed following a formal decision.

An email to staff after the meeting noted: “I appreciate that the information was very difficult for staff to hear and is concerning for the future. I feel that you should be aware of the current status of the review regardless of the impact.”

It continued: “We are currently giving serious consideration to a new option of creating a Scottish National Sailing Academy in collaboration with RYA Scotland, Largs Yacht Haven, Largs Sailing Club and North Ayrshire Council.

“If this were to be approved by the board then this would result in the closure of Cumbrae National Watersports Centre.”

It is understood a decision will be made by the trust board on August 8, with the outcome escalated to sportscotland later in the month.

Regarding booking inquiries between November and February, staff were advised to turn them down by saying: “Due to seasonal operational [changes] the centre will not be available during this time.”

The centre is popular with young people embarking on the Duke of Edinburgh Award and caters for school trips.

Fifteen staff are employed at Cumbrae, in addition to 25 casual workers.

West Scotland Green MSP Ross Greer said: “Closure of the National Water Sports Centre would be a major blow to the community on Cumbrae. I’ve raised the matter with the Scottish Government and hope that the Minister for Sport will intervene, recognising both the local and national importance of the centre.”

Whittle added: “If the nationalists are serious about improving health and activity, centres like this must play a pivotal role. Instead, it looks like the SNP is preparing to turn its back on it.”

A sportscotland spokesperson said: “We are currently undertaking a review of Cumbrae to determine the best provision of watersports in Scotland. We are looking at all options during the review and will make a decision by the end of the summer.”