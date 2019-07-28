FAMILIES of people who have died due to drugs are to hold a vigil in their memory tonight.

Dozens of friends and relatives, as well as people who work to support drug users across Glasgow, will gather at 10pm in the city's George Square.

The event, which is the first of its kind, will not only provide an opportunity to pay tribute to those who have died but will be used as a call to action following the latest drug deaths statistics.

This month it emerged that Scotland has the highest rate of drug-related deaths in Europe, with more than 1200 people dying in 2018 from substance misuse.

The figure was a 27% rise on the previous year, and the highest on record since deaths started being monitored in 1996.

Brian Roberts, who is one of the organisers of the event, said: "Scotland is a forward-thinking country yet we have highest rate of drug-related deaths of any western country. This year's death toll is unacceptable.

"As the organisers of tonight's remembrance gathering for the families and friends of loved ones, we want to not only remember the ones who we have lost. but also the people who remain -the mums, dads, fathers, daughters, sons, friends and extended families. "We want to give people a chance to reflect on the current situation. A lot of these deaths were preventable and now it is time for change.

"We have to act now to safeguard the future for generations to come, to protect them from the pain that so many people have suffered."

Roberts, who is a former drug user and now homelessness case worker, added: "Everyone has a part to play here, from the government downwards. We need answers as to why this is happening and we need change.

"The individuals who have lost their lives don't have a voice, but their families and friends left behind need their voices be heard in order that others do not have to face the pain that they are going through."