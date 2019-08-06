QUESTIONS have been raised over the competence of the main contractor responsible for the construction of three new Scottish hospitals which have all been beset by problems.

Brookfield Multiplex was in charge of the design and build aspect of the new Edinburgh children's hospital as part of the IHSL Ltd consortium which won the contract for the project.

It is unclear when the Royal Hospital for Children and Young People will open after failings in the ventilation system were detected during a last-minute inspection in July.

The Australia-based global construction company, since rebranded as Multiplex, was also responsible for the design and construction of the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow and its adjacent Royal Hospital for Children (RHC).

However, a senior paediatrician who used to work at the RHC said he was shocked when it opened.

A major review of the construction and design of the £842m QEUH, which opened in May 2015, was commissioned in January following the deaths of two cancer patients who had contracted an infection linked to pigeon droppings.

There were fears that the bug could have spread through the hospital's ventilation system, but that should not have been possible.

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde previously spent £6 million to replace Grenfell Tower-type cladding on the hospitals.

There have also been long-running problems with more than 20 patients at the RHC developing blood infections as a result of various bugs contaminating the water supply.

As a result, two cancer wards were closed in September 2018 and the children transferred to the adult hospital.

However, the Herald on Sunday revealed at the weekend that two more paediatric cancer patients have been struck down with rare bugs linked to the water supply while being treated at the QEUH.

Health boards and the Scottish Government share oversight on major capital projects. A former NHS Lothian executive said the process was more complicated that selecting the cheapest bidder.

The source said: "With something of that size and complexity, the first test for any organisation bidding for a tender is: are they capable of fulfilling the contract? Then they start to negotiate price."

The source added it was too early to know who to blame people.

"What's gone wrong, what does it take to fix it, and who was responsible? Those are the critical questions we don't yet know the answer to.

"Making decisions about heads to roll before you know what went wrong and how is premature."

A spokesman for Multiplex said: “Our works on the RHCYP were signed off as complete by the Independent Tester on February 22 2019, when we handed over the building into the possession and operation of NHS Lothian.

"To the extent that any modifications to the building are now deemed necessary, we will provide such assistance to NHS Lothian as may be required.”