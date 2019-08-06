THE delayed opening of Edinburgh’s new sick kids hospital could have a knock-on effect for waiting times.
A draft paper going before NHS Lothian’s board tomorrow notes that the crisis “may impact patient waiting times within Paediatrics, Diagnostics and the Department of Neurosciences”.
It says there was a “planned reduction in elective activity”, such as pre-planned operations, in advance of the move scheduled for July 9 to help with a “safe migration”.
This will “occur again when the new move date is announced”.
A separate paper notes that the delay in opening the new Royal Hospital for Children and Young People (RHCYP) and its sister building, the Department of Clinical Neurosciences (DCN) is creating “a risk to patient safety, experience and outcome of care plus financial impact”
The risk is graded as a “very high” 20 out of 25.
