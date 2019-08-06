Staff at the new children’s hospital have been left shocked and angry at the continuing problems plaguing the site, union leaders have said.

Tom Waterson, chairman of Unison’s Scottish health committee, said there was “a lot of anger” over the issue.

He said: “People are asking, quite rightly so, why are we not receiving compensation from the construction company? Why are we giving them more money? And I completely agree with that.”

Mr Waterson said he had been told problems with the ventilation system in the hospital’s critical care unit could take between six and nine months to fix.

He said: “We want the hospital open as soon as possible – but it needs to be safe. I’m a parent of two young children. My daughter used the Sick Kids last year when she was ill.

“I want to ensure everyone’s children are safe when this new hospital opens. We can’t risk it opening and then failing.”

Ros Shaw, senior officer with the Royal College of Nursing in Scotland, said reports about further problems with the new building are “concerning”.

She said: “Patient safety remains the top priority, so the decision to delay the move until patient safety can be assured is still the correct one.

“It was extremely disappointing that these concerns were not picked up much earlier and that the decision to delay the move was taken at such a late stage.

“Staff have expressed frustration at the lack of information on the next steps and the impact the delay could have on patient care but they also want reassurance that the new facility will be safe.”

Rachel Baxter, of the Edinburgh Children’s Hospital Charity, said: “ECHC understands that there are a number of independent reviews and investigations under way to verify that the new [hospital] meets the appropriate standards before it becomes operational.

“Ensuring patient safety remains a first priority.”