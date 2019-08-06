A TEENAGE cancer patient who spent much of the school year in hospital has celebrated success in her higher exams.

Molly Cuddihy, from Gourock, achieved three As in English, Spanish and French despite undergoing gruelling treatment.

The 17-year-old, who attends Clydeview Academy, was diagnosed with metastic Ewing’s Sarcoma aged 15.

READ MORE: Scottish exams: Results show slight dip as attainment levels fall

She sat all of her National 5 exams in hospital and was still an inpatient when she started studying for her highers.

Speaking as she received her results yesterday, she said: “I barely slept last night thinking about my results, I had really worked myself up but I’m absolutely ecstatic now.

“It has been really hard, particularly because the medication I was on meant that I couldn’t always focus well and I was always tired.

“It was just another stress I didn’t need but I was determined to do well and I’m so pleased with my results.”

Molly was treated on the Teenage Cancer Trust unit at the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow.

READ MORE: Exam success for teenage asylum seeker

Throughout her treatment Molly was supported by Ronan, a Youth Support Coordinator funded by the charity who helped her study and stay positive during her exams.

She said: “Ronan brought me the books that I needed and helped me stay positive as he had so much faith in me.

“The other young people on the ward would stay out of the day room while I was studying so I could revise in silence, which was lovely. I felt like everyone was behind me.”

The pupil is now planning to take Advanced Highers in Maths, Biology, Chemistry and Physics. She also plans to go on to study medicine and become a doctor.

Molly added: “Cancer has robbed me of an awful lot, but I won’t let it take that goal away.”