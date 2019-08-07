Traditional desserts at risk of dying out due to younger diners looking for healthier options

Rhubarb crumble, spotted dick and figgy pudding are among the traditional

desserts at risk of dying out as younger diners look for healthier options or

simply fruit.

A quarter of millennials have never tasted a flan, while Eton mess and

banoffee pie remains a mystery to 21 per cent.

More than a third have never tried a pineapple upside down cake.

Other classics such as flan and rum baba are unknown to those aged 23 to 38,

and one in six say at least 11 years have passed since they last ate jelly

and ice cream.

It also emerged more than one in 10 never have dessert at home, with four in

10 feeling guilty if they succumb to the temptation of a sweet and sticky

treat.

Instead, a fifth opt for fruit, such as cherries, instead with health

conscious individuals reaching for a healthy pudding to round off a meal at least

twice-a-week.

Almost half of those in their twenties and thirties would also like to see

healthier alternatives on restaurant menus, so they could opt for something

guilt-free if they wanted to.

Matt Hancock, from Love Fresh Cherries, said: “It seems millennials are

becoming more health conscious and only having treats, including dessert, in

moderation or looking for healthier options.

“Fruit, including cherries, make the perfect, affordable healthy dessert

and could explain why younger adults are opting for that over traditional

sweet desserts.”

The study, of 2,000 adults in association with Northwest Cherries, also

found a fifth of millennials have not tried a pavlova.

Almost a fifth have no idea what a fruit cake tastes like and 16 per cent

haven’t enjoyed the richness of a black forest gateau.

Even sticky toffee pudding - a go-to for many - remains untasted by seven

per cent of those under the age of 38.

Millennials are avoiding puddings when full (54 per cent), if no-one else is

having one (29 per cent) and preferring to have fruits such as cherries

instead (17 per cent).

But for those who do manage to pass up on a pud, 23 per cent have unhealthy

treats but in moderation, while three in 10 will look to see what others are

doing before deciding on a sweet or savoury finish to their meal.

Older age groups are more likely to enjoy fruit to finish off a meal - 24

per cent of those aged 61 and over would pick a piece of fruit over a dessert,

compared to just 15 per cent of millennials.

And despite older generations being marginally more likely to make homemade

sweet desserts, they will eat fruit as a pudding at least three times-a-week

as well.

Matt Hancock added: “The good news for those people trying to be healthy,

is that cherries and berries can be just as sweet and delicious, and best of

all, completely guilt free.

“Most of the respondents polled admitted they had a sweet tooth, and do

still love to treat themselves with a dessert when possible.”

A new study has come out showing that traditional desserts are at risk of dying out as millennials are looking for healthier options or even just simply fruit. What once were treats enjoyed by the whole family are now soon to be a thing of the past.

Rhubarb crumble, spotted dick and figgy pudding are among those at risk of dying out. As diets change, the demand becomes different. People are just not eating desserts how they used to.

A quarter of millennials have claimed never to have even tasted a flan which is unknown to those aged 23-38, while classics such as Eton mess and banoffee pie remain a mystery to 21 per cent.

The UK is quickly becoming more health conscious, with it emerging that one in ten millennials NEVER have dessert at home with four in ten feeling guilty if they succumb to the temptation of a sweet treat.

Many would rather choose fruit or round off the meal with a healthy treat. Almost half of those aged between 20 and 30 would like to see healthier alternatives on restaurant menus so they can get something and not feel guilty about it.

Matt Hancock from Love Fresh Cherries said, “It seems millennials are becoming more health conscious and only having treats, including dessert, in moderation or looking for healthier options.”

Even a popular go-to, sticky toffee pudding, remains untasted by seven per cent of those under the age of 38.

Even though the older generations are more likely to make homemade sweet desserts, they will eat fruit as a pudding at least three times-a-week as well.

Matt Hancock added, “The good news for those people trying to be healthy, is that cherries and berries can be just as sweet and delicious, and best of all, completely guilt free.”