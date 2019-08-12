Two "life-changing" cystic fibrosis have been rejected for routine use on the NHS in Scotland.

Campaigners say they have been left disappointed after Orkambi and Symkevi were blocked by the Scottish Medicines Consortium (SMC) over concerns about cost-effectiveness.

The Scottish Government said it is now working with manufacturer Vertex "as a matter of urgency" to find a way to allow eligible patients broader access to the drugs, which cost around £100,000 per year per patient.

Orkambi and Symkevi help to improve lung health in patients with cystic fibrosis, with the SMC admitting it had heard strong evidence from patients groups.

The medicines body also said it recognised the the decision would be "disappointing" for sufferers and their families.

However, SMC chairman Dr Alan MacDonald said: "There remained significant uncertainty around their overall health benefits in the long-term, in relation to their costs.

"In order to be able to accept these medicines the committee will need to be satisfied of their cost-effectiveness and we continue to work with the company to achieve that."

SNP MP Marion Fellow, whose granddaughter suffers from cystic fibrosis said she hoped the Scottish Government could eventually reach an agreement with Vertex.

THe Motherwell and Wishaw MP said: "It's not a pretty thing watching a three-week old baby scream when they're getting their first lot of physio and you're told by their parents no, we're not allowed to comfort her because her body has to get used to this.

"Now my granddaughter is used to it, but we still don't want that to happen to other people."

"I will continue in Westminster to deal with the outcome from this result and hope that things in the future pick up and will get better. I'm sure at the end of the day the Scottish government and Vertex can come to some good agreement that will change this decision."

Scottish Health Secretary Jeane Freeman said: "Since the government became aware of the SMC decision last month we have been working with the SMC, the manufacturer and with other interested parties to develop the principles of a solution that can make possible the widest availability of these medicines, wherever clinically appropriate.

"This work continues now, as a matter of urgency."

She said a "considerable number" of Scottish patients have access to Orkambi and Symkevi through the Peer Approved Clinical System Tier 2 (PACS Tier 2), which allows doctors to apply for access on behalf of individual patients.

"This is good news for these patients," added Ms Freeman.

"The government hopes that all parties continue to work together to achieve a positive outcome for all the children and adults with cystic fibrosis in Scotland."