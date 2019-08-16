HOLIDAYMAKERS visiting Scotland from Europe will continue to get free healthcare on the NHS in the event of a no-deal Brexit, despite plans to charge south of the Border.

Health Secretary Jeane Freeman confirmed the move, saying she wanted tourists and visitors to know they would not have to pay for treatment.

READ MORE: Ken Clarke says he is willing to lead a government of national unity

Ms Freeman said: "I wish to assure people that visitors to Scotland will continue to have access to the urgent NHS services that they currently have without charge.

"NHS Scotland's charging regulations are distinct to those in NHS England and we are seeking clarity from the UK government as to steps they intend to take."

It comes days after Ms Freeman said that people from the EU who live in Scotland would continue receiving free NHS care as usual if the UK leaves the bloc in October without a deal.

READ MORE: Jeremy Corbyn and SNP Westminster leader talk tactics to end Boris Johnson government

At present the European Health Insurance Card (Ehic) entitles citizens of the European Economic Area to access healthcare for free, or at a reduced cost, in all member states.

NHS trusts in England have been told to make plans to charge EU visitors for their care.

Responding to Ms Freeman's statement Lewis Morrison, chairman of BMA Scotland, said: "Fundamentally, this is the right thing to do and in keeping with the NHS principle that urgent and emergency care particularly must be free at the point of use."