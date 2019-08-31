Two men have been arrested after riot scenes in Govan.

Hundreds of riot police were called to Govan Road at around 7pm last night after an organised Irish Republican Band March was met by opposing loyalist supporters.

Police have now revealed two men, aged 37 and 21, have been arrested and charged.

A reporter will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

It is understood both men are expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday.

Council leader Susan Aitken said earlier today that last night's incident 'can't happen again'.

Taking to Twitter, she said: "The law requires Glasgow City Council to facilitate marches.

"Councillors try very hard to balance public protection & human rights.

"But last night, thugs obsessed with ancient hatreds used our city to stage an appalling abuse of the right to process and protest.

"This can’t happen again."

Councillor Aitken echoed a statement made on behalf of the council last night, wherein a spokesman branded those involved in the violence as 'morons', and said the city 'needs and wants fewer marches'.

Scotland's justice secretary Humza Yousaf also took to Twitter to comment on the incident.

He said: "Thank you to Police Scotland for dealing with this incident robustly - utterly depressing to see this divisive thuggery on our streets.

"Note Glasgow City Council will now take steps to review their procedures on marches & parades and take necessary actions to keep our City safe."