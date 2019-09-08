A mother was reassured by the health secretary Jeane Freeman that the QEUH was safe just weeks before her daughter contracted a rare infection linked to water at the hospital.

The worried mother twice wrote to the health secretary, first when a 10-year-old boy died at the site after contracting an infection linked to bird droppings, and again when her daughter became infected.

She has questioned why Freeman gave reassurances that the hospital was safe, following her first letter, when just weeks later her daughter became unwell.

Annemarie said she feels "fobbed off" by the minister, who has called a public inquiry into the design, build, commissioning and handover of the QEUH.

She said: "I asked her what they were doing and how they were going to protect the kids. I got a reply back to say she was looking into the incident and her main concern was the patients in the hospital and she would be getting a review done.

"Then when Stevie-Jo got this infection and we found out it was from the hospital, I wrote again to ask her again after her letter of reassurance the first time, how it was possible for more kids to be getting infections and the fact these kids are at risk.

"She said basically she was aware of the infection, and that the health board have assured her that patients are safe. How can that be, given the types of infections children are getting? I feel like I’ve been fobbed off, Stevie Jo needs answers."

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “The Health Secretary’s primary concern is the safety and well-being of all patients and their families – and understands the severe distress which has been caused to Mrs Kirkpatrick and her daughter.

“In her letter to Mrs Kirkpatrick, Ms Freeman set out how seriously any outbreak of infection is taken by both the Scottish Government and NHS boards

“Ms Freeman has commissioned an independent Review to look at the QEUH building’s design, commissioning, handover and ongoing maintenance to establish how these matters contribute to effective infection prevention.

“In addition, the Cabinet Secretary also asked the Healthcare Environment Inspectorate (HEI) to carry out an unannounced inspection of the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital (QEUH) site.

“Following the publication of HEI’s report, NHS Greater Glasgow has rightly produced a detailed plan to action the requirements identified. Healthcare Improvement Scotland and the Scottish Government will be closely monitoring the completion of all required actions.”