The father of a young girl, who is being treated in the Acorn children's' ward, has confronted Boris Johnson during a hospital visit.

The dad ambushes the Prime Minister to express his anger over hospital waiting times to Prime Minister Boris Johnson during his visit to Whipps Cross University Hospital in east London.

Confronting the Prime Minister he said: "There are not enough people on this ward, there are not enough doctors, there are not enough nurses, it's not well organised enough.

"The NHS has been destroyed... and now you come here for a press opportunity."

Clearly stunned by the confrontation, Mr Johnson responded saying: "there's no press here" before the parent gestured to cameras filming the confrontation and asked: "What do you mean there's no press here, who are these people?"

A Downing Street spokesman said the man was understandably "very distressed" and the Prime Minister was "not going to hide away from those circumstances when he goes on these visits" adding: "It's also a reminder of why exactly he is so keen to make the NHS a priority and make sure it's getting the funding that it requires."