NEARLY one in five Scots is suffering from a possible psychiatric disorder according to research showing record rates of mental distress.

The annual Scottish Health Survey of 4,810 adults and 1,980 children found that problems with stress and despair are the highest in 15 years.

Young women were the most likely to be experiencing mental health problems.

Mental distress was measured using a scoring system called GHQ-12, which questions participants about how often in the previous few weeks they have experienced problems with sleep, concentration, self-esteem, confidence, stress, despair, and depression.

Scores of four points or more are considered high and evidence of “a possible psychiatric disorder”.

In 2018, 19 per cent of participants had a GHQ-12 score of at least four points. Researchers said this was “significantly higher than all years since the time-series began in 2003”.

Among females aged 16-24, 27% scored at least four points on the GHQ scale.

Dr Jane Morris, consultant psychiatrist at the Royal College of Psychiatrists in Scotland, said: “This report should cause of concern at every level.

"Mental and social well-being has been steadily declining over the past decade in Scotland.

“This may not be the direct result of an increase in diagnosable, treatable mental illness but there is likely to be a strong link with an increased demand on services which are already stretched.

“Young females aged between 16-24 seem to be experiencing a particular deterioration.

"This reflects in data from virtually every study of student health that has been conducted this century, and it’s not only in Scotland that this is found.”

Dr Morris said detrimental use of social media, and body image obsessions leading to eating disorders, were among the causes.

She added: “We’re also unfortunate in having one of the worst records of drug and alcohol problems and a culture of young people using mind altering substances for recreation. ”

Carolyn Lochhead, head of public affairs at Scottish mental health charity, SAMH said: “These figures demonstrate the need for Scottish Government to deliver on promises to improve the system for young people seeking help for their mental health.

“We need clear, specific action to introduce community mental wellbeing services so that our young people can get help when they need it – the situation is urgent, they can’t wait any longer.”