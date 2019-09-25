TAXPAYERS are owed more than £50m after the financial collapse of the last civilian shipyard on the Clyde, it has emerged.

Ferguson Marine Engineering in Port Glasgow went into administration in August with debts of £74.6m and assets of £97.7m.

A statement of affairs prepared by administrators Deloitte shows the Scottish Government is owed £49.8m and HM revenue & Customs £426,000.

The debt to the Scottish Government is around £5m more than previously thought.

The yard is under temporary public control while administrators seek a commercial buyer.

However SNP ministers have said they are ready to nationalise it if no credible bid comes forward in the next few days in order to safeguard 350 jobs.

The yard was taken over by Jim McColl’s Clyde Blowers empire in 2014 and quickly won a £97m contract for two innovative dual-fuel CalMac ferries.

The order proved disastrous, with multiple design changes, two years of delays and arguments over money as the costs over-ran by 100 per cent.

Mr McColl blamed the state-owned firm which placed the order, Caledonian Maritime Assets Ltd (CMAL), for the design changes, while CMAL insisted Ferguson’s had to deliver the vessels on a fixed price contract.

Despite the Scottish Government lending Ferguson’s £45m in loans to keep it afloat, the yard continued to suffer acute cash flow problems.

After ministers refused an offer from Mr McColl to accept a stake in the yard in return for absorbing some of the over-run cost, the firm was put into administration on August 16.

The statement of affairs says the two partially built ferries at Ferguson’s represent its main asset, although these are valued at £48.3m, well short of the contract price.

The sale of the business as a going concern is valued at £43.9m.

The statement of affairs also says the company’s past and present employees are owed £97,000 in holiday pay, £57,000 in pensions, and £10,000 in overtime and shift pay.

It also shows finance firm HCCI are owed £15.8m, Clyde Blowers Capital are owed £3.5m, the European Commission are owed £1m.

A further £3.97m is owed to dozens of smaller firms, including local firms many in Inverclyde.

Inverclyde Council is owed more than £61,000.

Tory MSP Jamie Greene said the report showed the yard’s finances were “desperate”.

He said: “A full parliamentary inquiry is essential to get to the bottom of why the SNP let things go so catastrophically wrong at Ferguson Marine and come clean over the role they played in its demise."

SNP economy Derek Mackay has said a "robust delivery schedule" for the two ferries will be ready by the end of next month.

A government spokesperson said: “At all points the Scottish government has acted to ensure the completion of the ferry contracts, the protection of jobs and a future for the Ferguson shipyard and that remains our priority. The Scottish government provided two commercial loans totalling £45m to Ferguson Marine Engineering Ltd on which interest applies."

Deloitte said: “We received a number of offers which we are currently working through and discussions with interested parties, in respect of their bids, are ongoing.”