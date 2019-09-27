It’s no secret that Scottish waters are rich with a variety of globally sought-after seafood. More and more people are catching onto the fantastic range and seemingly endless potential afforded with seafood cuisine. Pair this with some of the country’s finest establishments and incredible coastal views, and we can understand the huge draw. Here we round up some of the best places to experience the fresh and delicious appeal of Scottish seafood…

The Seafood Ristorante, St Andrews

Located in an iconic ‘glass box’, the Seafood Ristorante relaunched in March 2017 and is now one of Scotland’s premium dining venues. The stunning restaurant is located over the beach just behind the Royal and Ancient Golf Club in St Andrews with amazing panoramic views over the Bay and West Sands Beach.





Using locally sourced and sustainable produce, supplied fresh twice daily to create beautiful and delicious plates which are elevated with an inspired Italian flair relating to the owners family background.



Priding themselves as having a restaurant which is accessible to everyone, offering an exquisite dining experience plus informal, accessible "specialità del giorno" (specialities of the day) if you only want to catch up with friends for a casual “bite”, discuss work or just relax.





The team are exceedingly experienced within the hospitality trade, both FOH and kitchen staff sharing of over 15 Michelin stars between them.



www.facebook.com/theSeafoodStA/

www.theseafoodrestaurant.com

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Fishermans Kitchen, Isle of Seil



Come to the Isle of Seil across the famous Atlantic Bridge, near Oban and enjoy a Luxury Seafood Experience.

The Fisherman’s Kitchen affords the opportunity to enjoy a bespoke dining experience exploring fresh and local seafood all cooked by the Fisherman himself.

Drew Stephenson, alias The Fisherman, has fished from Balvicar since his teens and has a passion for sharing his love of the freshest seafood imaginable. A chance suggestion to offer fresh seafood for a corporate event saw the birth of this venture. The Fisherman’s Kitchen was launched in 2016 with a focus on good local produce including brown crab and lobster caught by Drew himself from his own wee boat “Fisarakah”. This is complemented with fresh produce from fellow local fishermen and local smokehouses.

There are a number of options to experience with the Fisherman including private dining for up to ten people by arrangement, platters to take away for any special occasion or just for the joy of the produce to include a variety of fresh seafood and smoked fish served with home-made bread and a variety of freshly made sauces.

Specialist shellfish workshops with Drew learning how to handle, cook and then eat a variety of the finest fresh shellfish can also be arranged. Diners also have the option of staying at the Fisherman’s Kitchen and can then enjoy a unique Fisherman’s breakfast in the morning.

Drew is also delighted to cater for those in the party whose choice is perhaps not Seafood and will happily accommodate personal dietary preferences.

The Fisherman’s Kitchen is available throughout the year and looks forward to welcoming you sometime soon.

Fisherman’s Kitchen, Tigh Ian, Balvicar. PA34 4TF

01852 300578

Mobile: 07810521475



www.fishermanskitchen.co.uk

Instagram: thefishermanskitchen_oban

www.facebook.com/fishermanskitchenargyll

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

North Harbour Bistro, Scalpay

Cross the bridge from Harris to the small Hebridean Island of Scalpay in the Western Isles and you will find the award-winning seafood restaurant the North Harbour Bistro.

Opened in 2014, George Lavery, Chef/owner has built up a reputation for serving stunning dishes using modern cooking techniques and the best locally sourced shellfish, meat, game and other produce that the islands have to offer. Winner of ‘Informal Fine Dining Chef of the Year’ at the Scottish Food Awards & Academy 2018 and many other awards, George offers a unique dining experience and a taste sensation.

Relax in the cosy atmosphere with a warm welcome, a glass of your favourite drink and enjoy beautiful views of Scalpay’s North Harbour where the local shellfish of lobster, langoustine, crab and scallops used in many of the dishes, is landed or watch the visiting yachts tie up at the new Scalpay Marina.

Come and visit the North Harbour Bistro and the beautiful Island of Scalpay. Booking in advance is advised especially between the months of May to September.

en-gb.facebook.com/NorthHarbourBistro

twitter.com/nh_bistro

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Oban Tourism



One of the town’s original seafood restaurants used to proudly proclaim ‘from the pier to the pan as fast as we can’ which perfectly summed up the advantage of operating within sight and smell of the sea. Oban is built around its famous distillery which overlooks the bay and the town’s now equally famous seafood restaurants are but a salmon’s leap from the coastline with many enjoying stunning views towards Kerrera, Lismore and the Isle of Mull.

If you venture inland you’ll still find fabulous seafood and fresh shellfish: Argyll’s rich sealochs stretch like fingers into the glens and produce that unique mix of salinity and peat that produces plump rope grown mussels. Oysters are plentiful too, local oyster producers supply to top London and Edinburgh eateries and Oban’s award-winning restaurants – of which there are now several.

There are plenty of seaborne adventures in Oban too. Go sea-fishing for giant Hake, take a whale and dolphin safari or swim with basking sharks. Learn to kayak or perfect your skills at one of several kayak schools. Paddle board or sail or just admire the many yachts and ferries.

The town welcomes visitors by boat and the new step ashore short stay pontoons on North Pier make access easy for everyone. Take a day trip to one of the islands or relax and just gaze out to sea. Oban is a beautiful, vibrant and friendly highland town and it’s closer than you think.

www.oban.org.uk

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Port Askaig Hotel, Isle of Islay

Port Askaig Hotel is a picturesque, family run Highland Inn on the shores of the Sound of Islay, overlooking the pier at which daily car ferries berth on arrival from the Scottish mainland. Due to its proximity to the ferry, the hotel offers easy access to Jura, Colonsay and the mainland. The hotel has been in family ownership for over 50 years.



At Port Askaig Hotel you can find quality malts and a menu featuring local Islay meat and seafood from the daily catch. The Starboard Restaurant offers Bistro style dining with a full meal service in both bars and hot snacks available outwith main meal times.

The Port Bar is the oldest licensed premises on Islay and features an extensive selection of Islay Malts and a display of old and rare bottles, whilst the Snug Bar is ideal for a pre-dinner drink or a cosy evening with friends. Their seasonal menu offers everything from light snacks to lobster lunches. Snacks are available all day. Come and experience the Port Bar - the Best in the West.



Port Askaig is an ideal base from which to explore the varied delights of Islay including sea or loch fishing, cycling, walking, swimming from fabulous beaches, the Malt Whisky Trail, ancient history or The Clans and Lords of the Isles, or for simply enjoying the fabulous scenery - Islay has it all.



www.portaskaig.co.uk

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Pierhouse Hotel, Loch Linnhe

Often described as 'seafood heaven', The Pierhouse Hotel and Seafood Restaurant is nestled on the shores of Loch Linnhe in the west coast village of Port Appin. Guests enjoy the warmest of welcomes, the freshest of seafood simply cooked to perfection along with breath-taking sea views to the islands of Lismore and Mull.

As Head Chef Micheal Leathley says “It's a joy to use local produce that is in season, with known quality and provenance, sourced wherever possible from within 50 miles of the hotel.”

Dining at The Pierhouse 'brings the outside in' with dishes that are inextricably linked with the land and the sea. Highlights of the menu include oysters hand-picked from Loch Creran oyster beds; rope grown Loch Leven mussels, creel-caught langoustines from Loch Linnhe and Loch Etive. Lobsters and crab are kept mouth-wateringly fresh in creels at the end of the pier where guests may view, subject to tides.

www.pierhousehotel.co.uk

www.facebook.com/PierhouseHotel

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The Ship Inn Stonehaven

A picture-perfect seaside view. Cosy bedrooms overlooking the harbor. Locally-sourced food cooked to perfection.

Built in 1771, The Ship Inn Stonehaven is more than just a historic property; they’re a small, friendly hotel where the warmest of Scottish welcomes awaits.

The hotel, which occupies a prime spot on the edge of the harbor, has 11 comfortable en-suite bedrooms. Wee-appointed with fast, free Wi-Fi, each room is styled and most have harbor views.



The restaurant, The Captain’s Table, offers a mouthwatering combination of fantastic food and stunning views, garnished with a warm welcome and friendly service.

The Captain’s Table has earned an excellent reputation as a quality venue, offering exquisite locally sourced produce cooked to perfection. Seafood is their specialty, whether you want traditional fish and chips or something a little more contemporary.

And if you want a real taste of north east Scotland, the Cullen skink – a traditional smoked haddock, potato and cream soup – is simply not to be missed.

But if fish is not your dish of the day, you’ll find no end of great home-cooked options on the menu, along with daily specials making the most of the finest and freshest seasonal ingredients. Whether it’s a quiet dinner for two or a special celebration for the whole family, then you’ll want to get a seat at The Captain’s Table.

As one of the oldest inns along this stretch of Aberdeenshire coastline, you’ll find nods to their nautical history throughout the bar, where regulars happily welcome visitors like old friends.

The Ship Inn is just 20 minutes from both the bustling city centre of Aberdeen and Aberdeen International Airport, with the regions castles, whisky distilleries and world class golf courses right on our doorstep.

Dogs are very much welcome…when accompanied by well-behaved owners, of course.



www.facebook.com/ShipInnStonehaven

www.shipinnstonehaven.com

www.instagram.com/thepierhousehotel

twitter.com/pierhousehotel

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------