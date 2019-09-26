SHE is a former model and DJ who describes herself as as an entrepreneur, cyber security expert and producer.

Jennifer Arcuri, the woman at the centre of the latest storm to engulf Boris Johnson, has had an eclectic career - starting out in showbusiness as DJ Razzle Dazz on Radio Disney before moving into film, where she produced and directed a short movie 'La Valise' in 2008 that went on to be sold at Cannes Film Festival.

But it was her jump into the tech world and her move from America to the UK when she was 27 which set her on the way to cross paths paths with the then-mayor of London.

After cutting her teeth in the world of online video streaming with the creation of a platform for independent film makers - the social network Playbox Ltd - she founded the Innotech Network to host events and facilitate discussions on tech policy between investors, business leaders, politicians and think tanks.

Ms Arcuri first encountered Mr Johnson when she joined his campaign for re-election as mayor while studying at the Hult International Business School in London. The then-mayor was the keynote speaker at the first of the Innotech conferences in 2012.

It has been reported that the pair soon became firm friends, and Mr Johnson appeared at at least four other events.

In 2013 is has been reported that that Ms Arcuri received £12,000 in sponsorship from the mayor’s London & Partners investment agency to host a summit during the World Islamic Economic Forum.

The meeting saw discussions on the setting-up of a £100 million investment fund as part of an initiative for the UK to help form relationships between “startup clusters around the world”. A further £15,000 was said to have come in 2014.

It the meantime it's alleged that Johnson regularly visited Ms Arcuri at her flat in Shoreditch, east London, when he was Mayor of London.

Her home reportedly featured a dancing pole in the living room, and the owner of the building told The Sunday Times she referred to him as "one of her best friends".

The Daily Mail reported that when he was mayor, Mr Johnson found time to pop round to Miss Arcuri’s flat in East London during the working day.

The entrepreneur was said to have insisted their one-to-one sessions were to help him better understand technology. Speaking for the first time since the story broke on Sunday, she told a friend ‘there’s no way’ anything untoward took place.

A friend told the paper: "He may have been very flirtatious but literally nothing happened. And yeah, he did go to her flat. But he was trying to be hip, and understand tech.

"He would come over to get educated. Nothing happened. He lived near her and they became friends."

Ms Arcuri, now 34 , was also said to have been given special treatment to attend jet-set trade missions led by the future PM.

Ms Arcuri joined Mr Johnson on a trade trip to Singapore and Malaysia in November 2014 but was told she did not qualify to join him on a trip to New York in February 2015. However, a senior adviser to the mayor insisted that she be allowed to attend events, including the one in New York. Eight months later the mayor’s office made a late request for her to join him on a trip to Tel Aviv.

Former staff at London & Partners have been reported as saying that they could not understand how Ms Arcuri had such access to Mr Johnson when they struggled to arrange for him to attend events.

Since then, Ms Arcuri has also founded another company called Hacker House, which uses ethical hackers to find tech solutions for businesses.

The firm is now at the centre of a probe concerning a £100,000 grant from the Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sport. The grant was intended for "English-based" businesses, but Ms Arcuri she had moved back to the US in June 2018.

At Westminster yesterday, Lib Dem MP Layla Moran called for answers about Mr Johnson's relationship with the businesswoman, saying: "The fact that we are back in the Commons today is because the Prime Minister has been shown to ride rough-shod over the laws of this land.

"It would indeed be disappointing if we were to find that the prime minister has form in bending the rules for personal or political gain.

Digital minister Matt Warman told the Commons: "The Prime Minister and his staff have had absolutely no role in the award of this grant."

He added: "We have no reason to think there is anything untoward in this particular matter."

Mr Johnson has repeatedly denied any impropriety. He said: “Everything was done with complete propriety and in the normal way.”

Ms Arcuri told The Sunday Times, which revealed details of her alleged closeness to the prime minister: “Any grants received by my companies and any trade mission I joined were purely in respect of my role as a legitimate businesswoman.”