SCOTLAND Yard should be called in to investigate if Boris Johnson fails to co-operate with official inquiries into allegations of potential conflicts of interest when he was the Mayor of London.

The call was made during an Urgent Question in the Commons by Labour's Wes Streeting, who sought assurances that the Prime Minister would engage with a Whitehall department review and a London Assembly investigation after he was accused in a newspaper investigation over the allocation of public money to a model turned technology entrepreneur.

The London MP insisted that it would be right for the Metropolitan Police to examine if there had been "any misconduct in public office" should Mr Johnson not co-operate.

The businesswoman in question is Jennifer Arcuri, a 34-year-old American who moved to London seven years ago.

It is claimed:

*her company Innotech, which organises events for technology entrepreneurs, received £10,000 in sponsorship from a mayoral organisation in 2013;

*a year later she won a £15,000 grant under a UK Government programme to encourage foreign entrepreneurs in the UK;

*earlier this year, Ms Arcuri’s latest company, Hacker House, won a £100,000 cyber skills grant from the Culture Department, which is now subject to a Whitehall investigation over whether the firm was eligible for the grant and

*Ms Arcuri was treated to privileged access to three foreign trade missions led by Mr Johnson.

On Monday while in New York, the PM repeatedly stonewalled questions about his friendship with the American businesswoman, first revealed by a Sunday Times investigation.

Asked about the claims, Mr Johnson, who was mayor between 2008 and 2016, defended his record in City Hall, telling the BBC: “I can tell you absolutely that everything was done entirely in the proper way.”

Responding to the UQ in the Commons, Matt Warman, the Digital Minister, told MPs: "The Prime Minister and his staff have had absolutely no role in the award of this grant," and insisted: "We have no reason to think there is anything untoward in this particular matter."

He warned against spreading "tittle tattle" about the grant, saying it had been awarded "by officials through the proper process".

But Mr Streeting noted how “probity and ethics seem to have gone out the window with this Government” and asked if Mr Johnson would fully co-operate with the two investigations.

“If he won't, isn't it only right that the Metropolitan Police should open an inquiry as to whether there's been any misconduct in public office?"

Mr Warman said the review would “go wherever it needs to go,” and he had had no indication anyone was not going to co-operate with it “be it the Prime Minister or anyone else".

The SNP’s Alison Thewliss said the issue was not just about money but also influence and, in reference to the trade missions Ms Arcuri attended, asked how many times the PM had intervened to “secure junkets for his pals”.

Mr Warman made clear there had been “no input” from the PM at any stage in the process and stressed: “Opposition members can say it as often as they like, it won’t make it true.”

Brendan O’Hara, the Nationalist MP for Argyll and Bute, called for a full independent inquiry, saying only this would remove the “stench of sleaze and scandal engulfing the PM”.

Mr Warman made clear the Government would “leave no stone unturned” in its probe.

Jamie Stone, the Liberal Democrat MP for Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross, warned the impression of “money being doshed out to mates” was corrosive to public confidence in the grant system.

But the minister insisted what was corrosive to that confidence was people “repeatedly making allegations when we have not had that review…”

Tom Watson for Labour said the issue was a fundamental question about character and suitability.

“Is the Prime Minister of sufficient character to occupy high office and disburse public funds?..Does he understand the trappings and privileges of power come with restrictions and restraints? Is he capable of restraining himself?” asked the Shadow Culture Secretary.

He added: "The truth is our Prime Minister does reckless things. He is a man whose character renders him unsuitable and unfit for the office he holds...we can all see who Boris Johnson is."

But Mr Warman hit back, insisting: "The Prime Minister has had no role whatsoever in this application."

Later, in response to the Government saying Ms Arcuri’s firm had a UK number, Mr Watson tweeted: "My office just rang this 'UK number' for Hacker House. A woman in California picked up."