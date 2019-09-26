AN SNP branch which claims it is being bullied and gagged by party bosses has scrapped its biggest event of the year in an escalating dispute with Nicola Sturgeon’s officials.

Activists in Coatbridge, Chryston & Bellshill, a key battleground in the looming election, had been due to hold their annual general meeting tonight to elect office bearers.

However the party’s National Secretary Angus MacLeod last week imposed an online ballot for office bearers, blocking members from picking them in person.

The move, which could violate the SNP’s own constitution, means members are unable to question the people standing for key roles in the Labour-held constituency.

There are also fears people not online, or who share email addresses, will be denied a vote.

The SNP’s Coatbridge branch, which was previously suspended by bosses for its “toxic” atmosphere and “culture of mistrust”, is notorious for its infighting.

Mr MacLeod said he wanted to ensure a fair, transparent election.

However, there are concerns an online ballot favours a particular clique of candidates close to local MSPs and the party hierarchy.

It led a complaint that Mr MacLeod was akin to Boris Johnson gagging parliament over Brexit.

Coatbridge branch convener Joe Birt has now axed tonight’s AGM over concerns about the ballot.

In a last-minute announcement, he said: “Over the past few days I have had a number of complaints from members to say they are unable to take part in the online vote.

“Due to the importance of having a vote and the right to have your say to shape the branch going forward I have made the decision as the current convener of the branch to cancel Thursday’s AGM.

“It is my belief that every member should have the chance to vote on… office bearers and hear what each candidate has to say.

“I will stand corrected but I wish this branch to be treated as equal with every other branch.”

A Scottish Labour source said: ““SNP members are at war with their party HQ’s dictatorial practices. With a general election possibly just weeks away this is not a good sign for the campaign to come. This civil war shows no signs of a ceasefire.”

SNP HQ refused to identify the section of the party’s constitution allowing an imposed online ballot.

A spokesperson said: "The National Executive Committee will continue its efforts to get the branch back on its feet. Giving all 900 members eligibility to vote is the latest of these, and there should be nothing to fear in their verdict.”