AMBITIOUS plans to slash greenhouse gas emissions to net-zero and end Scotland's contribution to climate change by 2045 have been voted through Holyrood.

An overwhelming majority of MSPs backed the legislation, which also aims to cut emissions by 75 per cent by 2030.

Environment Secretary Roseanna Cunningham said the targets were by far the most ambitious of any country anywhere in the world.

But the Scottish Greens refused to support the Climate Change Bill, insisting it did not go far enough.

The party’s climate spokesman Mark Ruskell said: “This bill represents progress, but it is progress at a snail’s pace, and as one climate striker last week put it, ‘it's no good being the fastest snail’ in the face of a global crisis.

“The lack of ambition on the ten-year timescale demanded by climate science, for example, ignores the demands of the tens of thousands who took to the streets last week.”

Mr Ruskell insisted the legislation was nowhere near the meaningful action needed to address the climate emergency.

He added: “The other parties cannot hide behind targets. Targets are meaningless without action to meet them.”

Scottish ministers agreed to toughen up their greenhouse gas targets just hours before the crucial Holyrood vote.

They had proposed cutting emissions by 70% by 2030.

But an amendment to the Climate Change Bill, proposed by Scottish Labour and backed by the Liberal Democrats, replaced this with a goal of 75% by 2030.

A bid by the Scottish Greens to set a target of 80% was rejected.

Elsewhere, MSPs unanimously supported plans to set up a “citizens assembly” on tackling climate change.

It comes after thousands of young people took to the streets of Glasgow and Edinburgh last week as part of global climate protests, inspired by teenage activist Greta Thunberg.

Scottish Labour's environment spokeswoman Claudia Beamish urged Holyrood to commit to going further "as soon as we possibly can".

Tom Ballantine, of the Stop Climate Chaos Scotland campaign group, said the legislation "sets a strong long-term target to reduce emissions to net-zero by 2045 and drive action in the crucial next decade".

He added: "We were particularly pleased to see all parties coming together today to increase the 2030 target.

"Today’s last minute increase in ambition from Parliament is thanks to extensive public pressure, particularly the incredible youth-led climate marches last week.

"Campaigners should feel rightly proud of having moved Scotland’s climate action a significant step forward.

"Today’s new climate law is not the end; it’s what comes next that will show whether Scotland is really serious about tackling this crisis.

"Urgent action must follow, with these targets driving rapid and immediate action to move away from fossil fuels in our homes, transport and energy.

"With UN talks coming to Glasgow next year, the world will be watching, and we will continue to work with the Scottish Government, all politicians, and the wider climate movement to secure rapid, transformational action and climate justice."

Ms Cunningham said the Climate Change Bill "demonstrates what international leadership on climate action means".

She said: "Not only are we setting legally binding targets to reduce emissions to net-zero in direct response to the Paris Agreement, we are also putting in place the most stringent framework of statutory targets of any country in the world.

"No-one should be in any doubt of the Scottish Government's commitment to use every policy lever at our disposal to rise to this challenge.

"Our end target is firmly based on what we are told is the limit of what can currently be achieved."