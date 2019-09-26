I BLAME the Grand Old Duke of York for it ultimately. The moment he decided to march his men to the top of the hill and then march them down again, he started a trend that continues to this day. In fact, it appears to be getting worse. Recently, thousands of Scots have become strangely addicted to marching. No cause is too small or too niche to merit its own march. Train cancelled, then we’ll all organise a march to demand a replacement. Spill a pint in a pub, no sweat, we’ll all march on the premises and demand a refund. Every weekend there seems to be a march or rally taking place about something, somewhere in Scotland
and it really has to stop. People are getting too angry. Of course, in a democratic and free society such as ours, the right to demonstrate is sacrosanct. However, by the same token, the right of a group to hold a counter demo is also a cornerstone of a free society. But that’s where problems can and sometimes do begin.
Every march in aid of a cause, however laudable you may think it is, will annoy some people. For example, Pride! rallies are rightly viewed as showing the country is inclusive and tolerant of all. However, many people don’t feel like that, mainly for religious reasons, and they are dismissed as being bigots. You may find their views abhorrent, but they have as much right to hold their beliefs as anyone as long as they do not spill out into violence or discrimination. It is the same basic principle with loyalist and republican marches, although far more dangerous and extreme. If you believe in a fair and free society, then these groups have an equal right to march.
Most pass off without incident after all. However, these marches appear to be increasing for whatever reason, and at the same time there are growing numbers of independence rallies being held around the country too. Everybody appears to be marching. All this is fine unless there is a clash of dates and two marches with opposing views come face to face. The recent appalling scenes in Glasgow
at a republican march that saw clashes with loyalists has rightly led to calls for these parades to be banned. But where do you draw the line? Who will be the arbiter of what cause is acceptable to allow a march and which was ones are not? You cannot ban some and not others. So maybe it’s time to ban all marches, rallies and mass protests, at least for a while until the country collectively calms down a bit.
