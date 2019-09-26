I BLAME the Grand Old Duke of York for it ultimately. The moment he decided to march his men to the top of the hill and then march them down again, he started a trend that continues to this day. In fact, it appears to be getting worse. Recently, thousands of Scots have become strangely addicted to marching. No cause is too small or too niche to merit its own march. Train cancelled, then we’ll all organise a march to demand a replacement. Spill a pint in a pub, no sweat, we’ll all march on the premises and demand a refund. Every weekend there seems to be a march or rally taking place about something, somewhere in Scotland

and it really has to stop. People are getting too angry. Of course, in a democratic and free society such as ours, the right to demonstrate is sacrosanct. However, by the same token, the right of a group to hold a counter demo is also a cornerstone of a free society. But that’s where problems can and sometimes do begin.