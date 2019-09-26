“What is success? To laugh often and much; to win respect of intelligent people; to leave the world a bit better; to know even one life has breathed easier because you have lived. This is to have succeeded.”

The immortal words of Ralph Waldo Emerson echoed round Wellington Church in Glasgow yesterday – a fitting final tribute to Rangers legend Fernando Rickson.

Footballing heroes of Scotland and further afield gathered to pay their respects after the 43-year-old Dutchman lost his battle with Motor Neurone Disease (MND) last Wednesday.

Earlier, three miles south at Ibrox stadium, thousands of grieving fans gathered to honour their great man, who amassed over 250 caps during his six-year spell at the club after joining in 2000.

Edmiston Drive, which had been closed off by police, was a sea of red, white blue and orange as supporters lined either side of the street.

Steven Gerrard and his first team squad stood outside the main stand, joining in as the crowds applauded Ricksen as the funeral cortege passed by at around 1pm.

Meanwhile at the church, iconic names like Michael Mols, Bobby Petta, Peter Lovenkrands, Marvin Andrews and Nacho Novo joined Ally McCoist and Celtic manager Neill Lennon. Gerrard and Alan McGregor also later joined the service.

Nurses from St Andrew’s Hospice – where Ricksen spent his final months - were also in attendance.

Ricksen’s grieving wife Veronika supported up the steps by family.

Their daughter, seven-year-old Isabella, was not at the church.

Following their arrival, pallbearers including Novo and Mols - all wearing black shirts with ‘Ricksen 2’ on the back - brought the Dutchman’s coffin inside.

A single sombre clap by an elderly fan sparked an erupting applause by the hundreds of fans who had gathered.

Inside, mourners rose to their feet as Ricksen entered to the song “Fernando”.

Emotions ran high as former team-mate Marvin Andrews read out tributes on behalf of fellow players.

Addressing the crowd, he said: “In death, Fernando showed us no matter who you are, where you grow up, who you support or how rich, you are a human being first and foremost and we should treat others that way.”

An official Rangers tribute was read out by club historian David Mason.

He said: “He was always up to mischief but on the pitch was all about hard work.

“He was always first in line to meet the kids in the sick kids' hospital. He was a child at heart.

“Today we say rest in peace friend, you did us proud.”

One of Ricksen’s best friends, Roy Knez, also read a moving tribute on behalf of Veronika and Isabella.

Speaking outside the church, Light Blues icon Michael Mols opened up on the special day.

He said: “It’s always difficult to say goodbye to someone who means something to you.

“There was a lot of support it showed how Fernando was loved and it was a great service.

“It’s something special [to be a pallbearer]. I think it’s the decision of the family, of Veronika, so it’s special.”

When asked his favourite memory with his former team-mate, Mols struggled.

He added: “Most of the things you could read in his book, but what always stays in my mind is that he always gave 100% on and off the pitch.

“When we were all riding the bus here, we spoke of all the things about Fernando and all the memories came up again and we were laughing.

“It’s always the same when you think of Fernando, that makes us smile always.”

Nacho Novo, who remained close friends with Ricksen over the years through his six-year MND battle also paid tribute.

He said: “It is very hard day because he was a great person, a good captain, a good leader and he was always loved – by every single club.

“It’s sad but he always will be there protecting us.

“I remember all the stories we have as players and he just a fantastic person but a part from that a great human being.

"I’m just going to miss him."

Ricksen's coffin was brought out of the church, surrounded by grieving friends and family, just after 3pm to the sound of fan favourite “Simply the Best” and applause from the crowd.

From there, his coffin was transported to the Linn Crematorium where a private family service was held.